STATE REPRESENTATIVE LIZ CAMPOS AND BEXAR COUNTY JUDGE NELSON WOLFF PROVIDE FREE COVID-19 TESTING AND PPE DISTRIBUTION

by: Rep. Campos, Elizabeth "Liz"

01/16/2021

San Antonio – Saturday, January 16, 2021, State Representative Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Campos for Texas House District 119, the newest member of our Bexar County delegation in the Texas Legislature, partnered with Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, and County Commissioner Tommy Calvert for Precinct 4 to provide free COVID-19 testing and PPE to local Bexar County residents and their families.

“Providing these residents and their families any resources available to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19 can only help us all do what we can to slow the spread,” stated Representative Campos. “We have had more than 1,829 new cases in Bexar County in the past 36 hours with a total of more than 140,614 since the pandemic began. Our local health experts believe there are a number of people in Bexar County currently infected who do not know they are infected and that is why getting tested is so important. Practicing safety precautions such as wearing a proper face mask, wearing the face mask the correct way, maintaining a safe social distance and constant hand sanitizing and washing is also pivotal in making sure fewer people become infected and our numbers decrease.”

Since the pandemic began, Bexar County has 116,368 confirmed cases, 24, 246 probable cases, 1,970 fatalities, 28,999 active cases and an estimated 109,645 recovered cases. Bexar County currently is reporting 1,387 patients hospitalized, 403 in the ICU and 382 on ventilators. The City of San Antonio has issued more than 3,900 warnings and 351 citations to area businesses for violating the emergency declarations.

State Representative Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Campos represents House District 119 and was elected to serve her first two-year term in the November 2020 general election. Campos is one of three female Bexar County delegates serving in the Texas House of Representatives and previously served as Chief of Staff in the Texas Senate. Campos is a current small business owner in Bexar County serving communities local and surrounding areas.

contact: Manuel Medina

Contact Info