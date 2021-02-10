STATE REPRESENTATIVE LIZ CAMPOS FILES FIRST SEVEN PIECES OF TEXAS LEGISLATION

by: Rep. Campos, Elizabeth "Liz"

01/21/2021

San Antonio – Thursday, January 21, 2021, State Representative Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Campos, representing Texas House District 119, filed her first seven bills in her first legislative session in the 87th Texas Legislature. Bills authored by Representative Campos relate to long-term care facilities and communicable disease and infection prevention, minimum standards for staffing at assisted living facilities providing care to persons with Alzheimer’s disease or related disorders, and the establishment by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs of a pilot program to solicit donations made by text message for the benefit of local programs providing services to homeless individuals and families.

“Homelessness, senior citizen services and advocacy are issues that affect everyone in our community in one way or another. Living in the COVID-19 pandemic has also opened our eyes to issues not previously present but need to be addressed. My goal is to empower our communities, municipalities, and organizations serving the elderly, helping the homeless, and navigating through the health crisis.”

Other items of legislation authored by Representative Campos include establishing transparent protocols in the regulation of referral agencies for assisted living facilities, violations of which would result in civil penalties and expanding duties of the Task Force on Infection Disease Preparedness and Response.

State Representative Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Campos represents House District 119 and was elected to serve her first two-year term in the November 2020 general election. Campos is the first female and Latina elected to serve Texas House District 119, and previously served as Chief of Staff in the Texas Senate. Campos is a current small business owner in Bexar County serving communities local and surrounding areas.

