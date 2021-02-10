Landgraf Applauds Governor’s Action in Odessa to Protect Energy Jobs

by: Rep. Landgraf, Brooks

01/28/2021

ODESSA — State Representative Brooks Landgraf (Odessa) joined Governor Greg Abbott in Odessa at a roundtable discussion and press conference announcing executive action on the state level to prevent the federal government from harming the oil and gas industry in Texas.

“I appreciate Governor Abbott’s leadership here,” Landgraf said. “This order demonstrates the importance of oil and gas, and specifically, the significance of the work we do in the Permian Basin. In addition to all of the jobs the industry creates, our roads, schools and nearly every other service provided by the state directly benefit from revenue generated by oil and gas production.”

Executive Order GA-33 directs every state agency to use all lawful powers and tools to challenge any federal action that threatens the continued strength, vitality, and independence of the energy industry. The order directs each agency to identify potential litigation, notice-and-comment opportunities, and any other means of preventing federal overreach within the law.

Landgraf and the other members of the Texas legislature convened at the Texas Capitol building for the 87th Texas Legislative Session on January 12th, 2021. Members of the Texas House and Texas Senate meet for a 140-day regular session beginning the second Tuesday in January every odd-numbered year to vote on legislation and pass a balanced state budget.

Contact Info