Chairman James White Asks Governor Abbott to Take Action on Technology Companies

by: Rep. White, James
01/29/2021

(Austin, TX) - State Representative James White urges Governor Greg Abbott to consider immediate action regarding technology companies who leverage their access and dominance to undermine the culture of freedom of speech. In his request, Rep. White states that immediate actions should include the divestment of state funds from these companies.

"These companies are private sector entities that enjoy civil immunity and as any other organization or U.S. citizen, they have a responsibility to foster and promote our culture of freedom of speech. Where will this end? Religious thought, political beliefs, stances on the 2nd amendment?" stated Rep. White. "It is fair that they should not allow their platforms as a virtual space for mayhem or violence. However, these corporate technology behemoths are using their market monopoly status to degrade freedom of thought and discourse."

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room 4N.5

P.O. Box 2910,

Austin, TX 78768

512-463-0490

512-463-9059 Fax

P.O. Box 395,

Woodville, TX 75979

205 N. Charlton Street

Woodville, Texas 75979

(409) 283-3700

(409) 283-3702 Fax

