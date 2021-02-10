Chairman James White Asks Governor Abbott to Take Action on Technology Companies

by: Rep. White, James

01/29/2021

(Austin, TX) - State Representative James White urges Governor Greg Abbott to consider immediate action regarding technology companies who leverage their access and dominance to undermine the culture of freedom of speech. In his request, Rep. White states that immediate actions should include the divestment of state funds from these companies.

"These companies are private sector entities that enjoy civil immunity and as any other organization or U.S. citizen, they have a responsibility to foster and promote our culture of freedom of speech. Where will this end? Religious thought, political beliefs, stances on the 2nd amendment?" stated Rep. White. "It is fair that they should not allow their platforms as a virtual space for mayhem or violence. However, these corporate technology behemoths are using their market monopoly status to degrade freedom of thought and discourse."

Please do not hesitate to contact Saul Mendoza, Chief of Staff, with questions regarding this release at 512-463-0490 or 409-283-3700.

Contact Info