State Rep. Brad Buckley Named Vice-Chairman of Defense and Veterans Affairs; will serve on Public Education and Local and Consent Calendars Committees

by: Rep. Buckley, Brad

02/04/2021

AUSTIN, TX -- Thursday afternoon, Speaker of the House Dade Phelan (Beaumont) announced committee assignments for the Texas House of Representatives. District 54 Representative, Dr. Brad Buckley (Salado), was appointed as Vice-Chairman of the Defense and Veterans Affairs committee and will also serve on the Public Education and the Local and Consent Calendars committees.

"Having been raised in the shadow of Fort Hood, Texas, I am humbled and honored to have been named Vice-Chairman of the Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee. Military service members and veterans are part of the fabric that makes up House District 54, and it is my honor to serve Texans on this committee,” said Rep. Buckley after learning of his vice-chairmanship.

Of his appointment to the Public Education committee, Buckley said, "The pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for Texas students, teachers, and parents. I look forward to helping my colleagues on the public education committee and in the Texas House craft common sense solutions that identify and close learning gaps while solidifying a bright future for the more than 5 million students in Texas public schools."

•The House Defense and Veterans' Affairs committee handles matters relating to the various branches of the military service of the United States, realignment and closure of military bases, defense of the state and nation, emergency preparedness, and veterans of military and related services.

•The House Public Education committee handles matters pertaining to public schools and the public school system in Texas and the financing thereof, the state programming of elementary and secondary education for the public school system, and proposals to create or alter school districts.

•The House Local and Consent Calendars committee places bills on the House floor calendar that have been deemed local in nature, as in they pertain to local communities specifically and will not affect the State as a whole.

"I am thankful to Speaker Phelan for his confidence in me and the committee chairmen for their leadership, and I am ready to get to work," Buckley said.

Rep. Brad Buckley is a second-term legislator from Salado, Texas, and represents part of Bell County and all of Lampasas County in Central Texas. He holds a Bachelor of Veterinary Science and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M University, and is a local veterinarian and small business owner in Killeen, Texas. Dr. Buckley is a cattle rancher and raises, trains, and shows cutting horses. He is married to Dr. Susan Buckley, who is a career educator. They are the proud parents of Emily, Erin and Bo, and are proud new grandparents to baby Leo.

