REP. JESSICA GONZÁLEZ APPOINTED VICE-CHAIR OF HOUSE ELECTIONS COMMITTEE; MEMBER OF INSURANCE COMMITTEE

by: Rep. González, Jessica

02/04/2021

Austin, Texas- Today, Speaker Dade Phelan announced committee appointments for the Texas House of Representatives for the 87th Texas Legislature. Representative Jessica González was appointed to serve as Vice-Chair of the House Committee on Elections, and member of the House Committee on Insurance.

Representative Jessica González issued the following statement:

"I am thrilled to be appointed to the House Committees on Elections and Insurance. I grew up in District 104, and my law practice is based there today. The district is where I watched my parents grow their small business, and it’s where I watched working class Dallasites build and strengthen our community. I thank Speaker Phelan for the thought he put into the committee appointments and look forward to getting to work on behalf of my district."

“I got my start in law as a professional voting rights attorney for Former President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012. As representative for the people of House District 104 and now Vice-Chair of the Elections Committee, I look forward to working with our partners in county government, as well as voter rights advocacy organizations, to protect and enhance the right to vote for every Texan.

“As a member of the Insurance Committee, I am eager to begin tackling issues affecting policy holders throughout Texas. In my law practice, I regularly assist working families and small business owners navigating complicated insurance laws, and advise them on their rights. I look forward to offering an unique perspective to this committee, and look forward to enacting positive reforms for working Texans.”

