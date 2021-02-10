REPRESENTATIVE ANA-MARIA RAMOS IS ASSIGNED TO THE JUVENILE JUSTICE & FAMILY ISSUES COMMITTEE AND THE NATURAL RESOURCES COMMITTEE

by: Rep. Ramos, Ana-Maria

02/04/2021

Austin, TX – Representative Ana-Maria Ramos (Richardson) has been assigned to serve in the Juvenile Justice & Family Issues Committee, as well as the Natural Resources Committee during the 87th Legislative Session. Following this announcement, Representative Ramos issued the following statement:

“I am proud to announce I will be serving the people of Texas on these committees. We have a session unlike any other ahead of us, and it is imperative that we now come together and work across the aisle and make Texas a better state for all.”

The Juvenile Justice & Family Issues Committee has jurisdiction over matters pertaining to youth rehabilitation, correctional facility matters, juvenile delinquency and gang violence, and the many agencies that oversee these issues. The Natural Resources Committee has jurisdiction over matters pertaining to the conservation of the natural resources of Texas, the control and development of land and water resources, irrigation, water control, and the various agencies that relate to the regulation of these resources.

“I would like to thank House Leadership for entrusting me with committee assignments that are so important to our state. I look forward to working with my fellow committee members and continue to be a voice for justice, and progress.”

Representative Ramos represents the Texas House District 102 in North Texas, which includes parts of Dallas, Addison, Richardson and Garland.

contact: Karen Quintero

Contact Info