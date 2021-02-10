REP. JARED PATTERSON ANNOUNCES COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS FOR THE 87TH LEGISLATURE

(Frisco, TX) - Today, State Representative Jared Patterson was appointed by Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan to serve on the House Committees on Business & Industry, Calendars, and Homeland Security & Public Safety.

Patterson previously served on Business & Industry during the 86th Legislative Session and it was on this committee that he discovered his passion for improving workers' compensation for first responders - an issue that he is heavily focused on this session. In addition to workers' compensation, the committee oversees a wide range of issues affecting commerce in Texas, including unemployment, consumer protection, homeowners’ associations, and the Texas Department of Insurance.

“As Governor Abbott said in his State of the State Address, 'If Texas were its own country, we would have the ninth largest economy in the world.' There is a reason why Texas continues to prosper, even amidst the trials brought by the pandemic. I look forward to supporting legislation that will do that and assist Texans in getting back up on their feet," Patterson stated.

The Committee on Calendars, a prestigious committee, is solely committed to assigning bills to be heard on the House Floor. Currently, there are 1,746 bills that have been filed in the House and 605 in the Senate with thousands more anticipated to be filed before the March 12th deadline.

The Committee on Homeland Security & Public Safety oversees numerous issues, including matters pertaining to law enforcement, the prevention of crime and apprehension of criminals, and the defense of our state and nation. Patterson said, "At a time in which our conservative values are at such a risk due to the liberal agenda of the federal government, I am even more honored to be serving on this committee. I eagerly anticipate advancing issues that will assist our law enforcement, support second amendment rights, and crack down on the illegal activity that has continued to infiltrate our state due to insufficient border security."

Jared Patterson represents House District 106, which encompasses the eastern portion of Denton County. During the 86th Legislative Session, Patterson authored and passed initiatives in policy areas such as transportation, education, property taxes, as well as eliminated unnecessary and burdensome government regulations. Patterson serves on the House Committees on Business & Industry, Calendars, and Homeland Security & Public Safety. He also serves on the Texas Cybersecurity Council. His family resides in Frisco.

