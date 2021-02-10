ORDAZ PEREZ APPOINTED TO COMMITTEES ON BUSINESS & INDUSTRY AND INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

by: Rep. Ordaz Perez, Claudia

02/04/2021

Ordaz Perez is the only freshman representative appointed to the International Relations and Economic Committee

Austin, TX - Today, Speaker of the House Dade Phelan announced that Representative Claudia Ordaz Perez (HD-76, El Paso) has been appointed to the influential Texas House Committees for International Relations and Economic Development and Business and Industry.

“I thank Speaker Phelan for having the confidence in my leadership to serve our great state on these influential committees that directly impact Texas workers, their families, small businesses, international trade, and economic development,” Rep. Ordaz Perez said.

The House Committee on International Relations and Economic Development is responsible for matters on trade relations between the state of Texas and other nations, economic and industrial development, the development and support of small businesses, and job creation and job-training programs.

"It is essential that the state pass legislation addressing the economic impacts of the pandemic," said Rep. Ordaz Perez. "Supporting small businesses and job creation are my top priorities. Our community has suffered enormously, and I look forward to introducing legislation that provides relief."

The House Business and Industry Committee has broad jurisdiction over Texas commerce, including workers' rights, safety and compensation, collective bargaining, unemployment, consumer protection, and the regulation of private corporations and professional associations.

"As state representative, I am drafting legislation to make more time available to state employees so they may care for family members during times of hardship. I hope these efforts will bring greater awareness to the need for paid leave policies for all Texas workers. I will continue working with Texas businesses and workers to ensure our state remains an attractive place to live, work, and do business."

Ordaz Perez was also appointed to serve on the House Resolutions Calendar Committee. The Committee creates the congratulatory and memorial calendar.

Rep. Ordaz Perez added, “I am deeply honored to be appointed to these committees and I look forward to getting to work for the people of El Paso.”

Representative Ordaz Perez encourages constituents to search and track bills using the state's online tracking system at capitol.texas.gov. Constituents providing feedback on legislation or needing assistance with other matters may get in touch by calling her office at 512-463-0631 or by emailing district76.ordazperez@house.texas.gov.

Contact Info