TURNER APPOINTED TO CHAIR HOUSE COMMITTEE ON BUSINESS & INDUSTRY

by: Rep. Turner, Chris

02/04/2021

Will continue service on Redistricting & Higher Education Committees

AUSTIN – Today, Speaker of the House Dade Phelan appointed state Representative Chris Turner (HD 101 – Grand Prairie) to chair the House Committee on Business & Industry.

"It’s an honor to be selected to chair the Business & Industry Committee, and I thank Speaker Phelan for naming me to this post," said Turner. "The pandemic has shed a bright light on the need for reforms to our unemployment benefit system and on improving protections for our state’s workforce, issues that are central to the committee’s work. I look forward to shaping critical policies that will help Texans struggling as a result of the pandemic."

Turner was also selected to continue his service on the House Committees on Redistricting and Higher Education.

"This year, we draw new legislative and congressional maps and as I continue on the Redistricting Committee, my focus will be on ensuring a fair process that safeguards the voting rights of all Texans," said Turner. “Higher Education is so important to my community and our state--we made major strides last session on transferability and other important issues, but there’s still much work to be done to support our students and institutions. I look forward to continuing that work."

Turner has served on the House Committee on Higher Education for three legislative sessions and this will be his second session on the House Committee on Redistricting. In addition to these committee assignments, in January, Turner was elected to serve his third term as Chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus.

