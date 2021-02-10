Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
REP. CECIL BELL, JR. RE-APPOINTED TO THE HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE AND TO THE INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE

by: Rep. Bell, Cecil
02/04/2021

AUSTIN – Texas House Speaker, Dade Phelan, appointed Representative Cecil Bell, Jr. to the International Relations & Economic Development Committee for the House of Representatives. This committee has oversight over the relations between the State of Texas and other nations, states, and federal government. It is also responsible for the international commerce and trade, including the regulation of persons participating in international commerce and trade.

Representative Cecil Bell, Jr. was also re-appointed to the very important House Appropriations Committee which has oversight over the budget for the state of Texas.

"I am honored to be serving on these powerful committees," said Rep. Bell. " I consider these assignments as vital to constituents of House District 3 and all Texans." &#8232;&#8232;

State Representative Cecil Bell, Jr., is currently serving his fifth term in the Texas Legislature. District 3 encompasses Montgomery and Waller Counties.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.708

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0650

(512) 463-0575 Fax

18230 FM 1488, Ste. 302

Magnolia, TX 77354

(281) 259-3700

(281) 259-3706 Fax

