State Representative Briscoe Cain Named Chair of the House Committee on Elections

by: Rep. Cain, Briscoe

02/05/2021

AUSTIN, Texas – State Representative Briscoe Cain (Deer Park) was today appointed by Speaker of the House Dade Phelan to serve as Chair of the House Elections Committee and as a member of the House Business & Industry Committee. Speaker Phelan announced committee assignments for the 87th legislative session this afternoon.

“I am deeply grateful to Speaker Phelan for placing me on these two highly important House committees, each of which have jurisdiction on matters that reflect the interests of House District 128 and the priorities of the State of Texas,” said Rep. Cain.

As Chair of the House Elections Committee, Rep. Cain will be tasked with overseeing all legislation related to voting rights, campaign finance laws, and the state’s elections and election code.

Rep. Cain added, “The topic of election integrity is expected to be at the forefront of the legislative session, especially as Governor Abbott recently declared it to be an emergency item for the Legislature in his biennial State of the State Address. I believe that if people do not trust in the electoral process, they will not trust those who are elected. I look forward to working with Governor Abbott, Speaker Phelan and all of my House colleagues to analyze these issues and more in this new capacity, and thank Speaker Phelan for the confidence he has placed in me today.”

Additionally, Rep. Cain was appointed to serve as a member of the House’s Business and Industry Committee, which has jurisdiction over matters pertaining to the role of government in protecting consumers, industrial safety, employee compensation and benefits, the state’s manufacturing and construction industries, the oversight of labor unions, and the relationship between employers and employees in the State of Texas.

“House District 128 contributes heavily to the Texas economy,” said Rep. Cain, “especially in industries with a heavy presence in our district, which range from oil and gas to manufacturing to petrochemical production. As a member of the House Business and Industry Committee, I look forward to getting to work on matters that are critical to employers and employees across the State of Texas.”

Representative Cain has represented District 128 in the Texas House of Representatives since 2017. He is a member of several legislative caucuses including: the Texas House Republican Caucus; Texas Conservative Coalition; Texas Freedom Caucus; Innovation and Technology Caucus; and Texas Legislative Port Caucus. Briscoe and his wife Bergundi are parents of five boys and are residents of Deer Park.

