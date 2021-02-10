Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Landgraf Tapped as Chairman; Assigned to Committees Important for West Texas

by: Rep. Landgraf, Brooks
02/05/2021

AUSTIN — State Representative Brooks Landgraf (Odessa) has been selected to chair the powerful Texas House Committee on Environmental Regulation. Landgraf was also named to the House’s pivotal Redistricting Committee, and re-appointed to serve on the Transportation Committee.

“This chairmanship and these committee assignments put me in an optimal position to serve my fellow West Texans and our interests here in the Permian Basin,” Landgraf said. “I’m grateful to Speaker Phelan for his confidence in me, and welcome the additional responsibility. I am ready to get to work for the people of Texas.”

Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) announced the chairmanship and committee assignments Thursday afternoon.

The House Committee on Environmental Regulation has jurisdiction over matters pertaining to air, land, and water pollution, industrial development, and environmental matters that are regulated by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) or the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

“I look forward to working alongside the Speaker and leading the Environmental Regulation Committee, which is a critically important committee for the energy sector and the Permian Basin,” Landgraf said. “Regardless of title or assignment, my goals remain the same: be a strong voice for West Texas, keep our state conservative, and make Texas the best place in America to live, work and raise a family.”

The 87th Texas Legislative Session began in January and is underway through May 31st, 2021. In accordance with the Texas Constitution, the state legislature meets for a 140-day regular session every odd-numbered year to vote on legislation and pass a balanced state budget.

