Representative Julie Johnson appointed to Appropriations, Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence Committees for the 87th Legislative Session

by: Rep. Johnson, Julie

02/05/2021

Austin, TX. – Today, Speaker Dade Phelan announced that he has appointed Representative Julie Johnson to the Appropriations and Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence committees.

“First and foremost, my office will keep working relentlessly to solve the major issues facing District 115 due to the pandemic. I am grateful to be able to continue my work for healthcare reform and protecting Texans. I look forward to joining my colleagues in Austin soon and getting to the urgent work of helping Texas families survive and build for a better tomorrow”, said Johnson.

