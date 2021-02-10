State Representative Ed Thompson Appointed Vice-Chair of House Transportation Committee; Member of Appropriations and Resolutions Committees

by: Rep. Thompson, Ed

02/05/2021

AUSTIN – Today, Speaker of the House Dade Phelan announced committee assignments for the 87th Legislative Session. Representative Ed Thompson was named Vice-Chair of the House Transportation Committee and appointed to the House Appropriations and Resolutions Calendars Committees.

"Texas' transportation infrastructure is the backbone of its robust economy," Rep. Thompson said regarding his appointment. "Our state is experiencing record population growth, and it is of critical importance that we properly plan for our current and future infrastructure needs."

"I am proud to be able to work alongside Transportation Committee Chairman Terry Canales, Appropriations Committee Chairman Greg Bonnen, and Resolution Calendars Chairman Ryan Guillen."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my constituents in House District 29—and the whole of Texas—through our work on these meaningful committees," Rep. Thompson said.

State Representative Ed Thompson is currently serving his fifth term in the Texas Legislature. District 29 includes a portion of Brazoria County.

Contact: Molly Wilson

Contact Info