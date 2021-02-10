Representative Rhetta Andrews Bowers Appointed Vice-Chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety

by: Rep. Bowers, Rhetta

02/05/2021

Austin, Texas. - Representative Rhetta Andrews Bowers (HD 113) was appointed to serve as the Vice-Chair of the Texas House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety and as a member of the Texas House Committees on Natural Resources and Local and Consent Calendars. With Speaker Dade Phelan announcing his assignments for the 34 standing committees of the Texas House, Representative Bowers will serve as one of 14 vice-chairs who are women and one of 21 vice-chairs who are Black, Hispanic, or Asian American.

The House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety has jurisdiction over all matters pertaining to law enforcement, the prevention of crime and apprehension of criminals, and homeland security including: the defense of the state and nation and disaster mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery.

"Our country witnessed a movement this past summer that inspired many of us to file legislation promoting change. Serving as Vice-Chair of Homeland Security and Public Safety will give me the opportunity to make sure this legislation is heard and sent to the House Floor for passage" said Madame Vice-Chair Bowers.

The House Committee on Natural Resources has jurisdiction over all matters pertaining to the conservation, control, and development of the natural resources of Texas specifically including water appropriation and allocation.

"Our communities cannot develop and function without water, our farmers cannot grow crops without water, our businesses cannot expand without access to water. Water is part of our life's blood without it communities die off, crops dry up, and businesses close down. I am proud to serve on the House Natural Resources Committee where I will have a chance to make sure Texas is taken care of for years to come."

The House Committee on Local and Consent Calendars oversees bills considered on the House Floor that deal with local or uncontested issues. More bills are considered on the Local and Consent Calendar than any other Floor calendar, making this a particularly key assignment.

"I want to thank Speaker Phelan for appointing me to three impactful committees for the 87th Legislative Session. I am looking forward to getting to work and having a productive session. One of my greatest honors is serving the people of House District 113 and Texas."

