Rep. Muñoz Appointed to Committee on Higher Education, Committee on Pensions, Investments, and Financial Services

by: Rep. Muñoz, Jr., Sergio

02/05/2021

Austin, TX- On Thursday, State Representative Sergio Muñoz, Jr. (Palmview) was appointed to serve as a member of the Committee on Higher Education and the Committee on Pensions, Investments, and Financial Services by Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Currently serving his sixth term in the Texas House of Representatives, Rep. Muñoz’s key committee appointments give our region a strong representation on the committee tasked with overseeing our higher education institutions as well as pensions and financial services.

“I am sincerely honored and grateful to be appointed to these very important committees,” said Rep. Muñoz after receiving his assignments. “I want to thank Speaker Phelan for entrusting me with these assignments and for placing me in a position to continue to serve our great state through my work on these committees.”

Committee on Higher Education has jurisdiction over:

• education beyond high school • the colleges and universities of the State of Texas, including UTRGV and South Texas College • the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Texas Guaranteed Student Loan Corporation, the Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board, and the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

"Ensuring that our children have access to higher education has been one of my top priorities throughout my tenure as your state representative. I have worked alongside UTRGV and South Texas College to advocate on behalf of our students," said Representative Muñoz. "Together we have scored big wins such as the creation of the UTRGV School of Medicine as well as increasing the number of Bachelor degree programs at South Texas College. A seat on the Committee on Higher Education means that we will continue to further build upon these tremendous accomplishments."

Committee on Pensions, Investments, and Financial Services has jurisdiction over matters pertaining to: • banking and the state banking system; • savings and loan associations; • credit unions; • the regulation of state and local bonded indebtedness; • the lending of money; • benefits or participation in benefits of a public retirement system and the financial obligations of a public retirement system; • the regulation of securities and investments; • privacy and identity theft; and • the following state agencies: the Finance Commission of Texas, the Credit Union Commission, the Office of Consumer Credit Commissioner, the Office of Banking Commissioner, the Texas Department of Banking, the Department of Savings and Mortgage Lending, the Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company, the Texas Public Finance Authority, the Bond Review Board, the Texas Emergency Services Retirement System, the Board of Trustees of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, the Board of Trustees of the Employees Retirement System of Texas, the Board of Trustees of the Texas County and District Retirement System, the Board of Trustees of the Texas Municipal Retirement System, the State Pension Review Board, and the State Securities Board.

"A seat on the Pensions, Investments, and Financial Services committee gives me the opportunity to continue my work fighting on behalf of our retired teachers and first responders. This committee has broad jurisdiction over state and local pension systems, teacher retirement, banks, credit unions, and lenders," stated Representative Muñoz.

Rep. Sergio Muñoz, Jr. has served in the Texas Legislature since 2011 and represents all or parts of the cities of Hidalgo, Granjeno, McAllen, Mission, Palmview, and Pharr.

