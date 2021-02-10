STATE REPRESENTATIVE TONI ROSE APPOINTED VICE-CHAIR OF HOUSE COMMITTEE ON REDISTRICTING

by: Rep. Rose, Toni

02/05/2021

AUSTIN, TX - State Representative Toni Rose (D-110) was appointed Vice-Chair of the House Committee on Redistricting, by Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, for the 87th Legislative Session. The House Committee on Redistricting is charged with creating nondiscriminatory district maps for Congress, the State Legislature, State Board of Education, and for State Judicial seats.

"I am honored to be appointed as Vice-Chair of the House Committee on Redistricting and I look forward to working alongside Chairman Hunter and the committee as we embark on a process that will be fair, just, and transparent,” said Representative Toni Rose. “Redistricting in Texas and the creation of equitable electoral maps is key in ensuring the sacred institution of American democracy is upheld and the unique needs of communities across our great state are met,” Representative Rose said.

Representative Rose will continue to serve as a member of the House Committee on Human Services, where her impact on women's health, expanding services for mental health treatment, and reorganizing Child Protective Services has been significant. She also returns to the powerful House Committees on Appropriations and Calendars.

The House Committee on Appropriations presides over and creates the state’s budget for each biennium and addresses any issues or legislation relating to the allocation of funds. The Calendars Committee is responsible for determining which bills are scheduled for debate and their order to be heard the House Floor.

As a member, and former Subcommittee Chair, on Appropriations, Representative Rose has secured funding for high speed internet in libraries across the state, emergency disaster response teams, and reentry training for the formerly incarcerated.

"Texans are facing challenges requiring diligence, compassion, and a steady hand,” said Representative Toni Rose. “I will continue to work to ensure our state best allocates its resources in support of COVID and unemployment relief, healthcare, backing our small businesses, and helping people with their everyday needs,” Representative Rose said.

State Representative Rose is currently serving her fifth term in the Texas House of Representatives and represents Texas House District 110, which includes parts of Dallas, Balch Springs, and Mesquite.

Contact Info