Chairman James White Appointed to Chair House Committee on Homeland Security & Public Safety

by: Rep. White, James

02/09/2021

(Austin, TX) - Speaker of the House Dade Phelan named State Representative James White as chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety. This is a vital committee that has jurisdiction over Texas law enforcement, the prevention of crime and the apprehension of all criminals, the provision of security services by private entities, the defense of the state and nation, terrorism response by the state, and disaster mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery. The committee also oversees and works with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), the Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS), the Texas Division of Disaster Management (TDEM), the Emergency Management Council, the Texas Forensic Science Commission, the Texas Private Security Board, the Commission on State Emergency Communications, and the Texas Crime Stoppers Council.

"I am humbled and honored to serve as chair of this committee that has a tremendous impact on maintaining safe communities," said Chairman White. "Speaker Dade Phelan and I have firsthand experience with communities that were devastated by hurricanes and floods. We must continue to address the needs of our communities and facilitate a better response when the next disaster strikes."

Chairman White will be joined by Vice-Chair Rhetta Bowers of Garland in leading the committee through the various hearings that will be held this legislative session. Also on the committee are the following representatives: Vikki Goodwin (Austin), Sam Harless (Spring), Cole Hefner (Mount Pleasant), Eddie Morales (Eagle Pass), Jared Patterson (Frisco), Matt Schaefer (Tyler), and Tony Tinderholt (Arlington).

Additionally, Chairman White will continue to serve on the House Committee on Corrections and the House Committee on Redistricting. "I have served on the Corrections Committee every session since the People of Southeast Texas elected me in 2010. I am passionate about reforming our criminal justice system in order to achieve community safety and promote constitutionalism. I am eager to see the work that it accomplishes under Chairman Andrew Murr. The State of Texas is the leader in criminal justice reform and we will continue to be the leaders in the field," stated Chairman White. “Where there is no law, there is disorder. Without order, laws aren’t worth the ink or the paper they are written with and on, respectively. Public safety ensures that we have individual freedom and local prosperity."

