Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,316 in the last 365 days.

Female mountain lion harvest season closed in Unit 36B near Challis

Mountain lion hunters should note that the harvest season for female mountain lion has closed in game management unit 36B near Challis, as the harvest quota of two females was reached on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Hunters will be allowed to keep female mountain lions taken prior to this closure, but must report them within five days of harvest. The harvest season in unit 36B remains open for males only until the season ends March 31, 2021.

The most current information on whether a quota has been met or the season has been closed for a particular game management unit can be obtained by calling or stopping by any regional Fish and Game office or by calling 1-800-323-4334 (24/7 toll-free line). Information is also updated regularly on an Idaho Fish and Game webpage at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/harvest-quotas.

Additional details on seasons and rules for mountain lion hunting rules can be found in the 2019 & 2020 Big Game Seasons and Rules brochure available at all Fish and Game license vendors and online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/rules/big-game.

You just read:

Female mountain lion harvest season closed in Unit 36B near Challis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.