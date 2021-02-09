Female mountain lion harvest season closed in Unit 36B near Challis

Mountain lion hunters should note that the harvest season for female mountain lion has closed in game management unit 36B near Challis, as the harvest quota of two females was reached on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Hunters will be allowed to keep female mountain lions taken prior to this closure, but must report them within five days of harvest. The harvest season in unit 36B remains open for males only until the season ends March 31, 2021.

The most current information on whether a quota has been met or the season has been closed for a particular game management unit can be obtained by calling or stopping by any regional Fish and Game office or by calling 1-800-323-4334 (24/7 toll-free line). Information is also updated regularly on an Idaho Fish and Game webpage at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/harvest-quotas.

Additional details on seasons and rules for mountain lion hunting rules can be found in the 2019 & 2020 Big Game Seasons and Rules brochure available at all Fish and Game license vendors and online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/rules/big-game.