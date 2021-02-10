Biophytis Announces Temporary Trading Halt of its Ordinary Shares and Share Warrants on Euronext Growth

/EIN News/ -- PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS) (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, announces today that trading of its ordinary shares and share warrants on Euronext Growth will be temporarily halted at the Company’s request from the opening of the market at 9 a.m. CET in the context of its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market in order to allow for the confirmation of allocations to investors and for the commencement of trading of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

This trading halt will remain effective until a new communication is released by the Company. Trading on the regulated market of Euronext Growth is expected to resume today, February 10, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m. (CET), which is the earliest time the ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (10 a.m. (EST)) under the ticker symbol “BPTS”.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19.

The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825).

Disclaimer

