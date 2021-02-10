Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fishersville VA Commercial Restaurant Appliance Emergency Repairs Refrigeration

Fishersville, VA electrical and mechanical contractor VA Commercial Repair Solutions has launched an updated range of restaurant appliance and HVAC maintenance services.

/EIN News/ -- Fishersville, United States , Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

VA Commercial Repair Solutions, a mechanical and electrical contractor in Fishersville, VA, has launched an updated range of commercial restaurant appliance, mechanical, electrical and refrigeration maintenance solutions in Northern Virginia, Central Virginia, and the Shenandoah Valley, including emergency repair services.

By launching the updated mechanical and electrical services, VA Commercial Repair Solutions aims to provide their customers with high quality repairs, replacements, and installations for all restaurant and hospital commercial kitchen appliances and refrigeration.

VA Commercial Repair Solutions is equipped to repair any brand of commercial restaurant appliance on the market and services the full spectrum of commercial kitchen equipment including refrigeration, ice makers, exhaust hoods and exhaust fans, kitchen appliances, and stainless steel fabrications. The company ethically advocates repairs before recommending any commercial appliance be replaced.

The company’s technicians have the knowledge and experience to fix most issues with commercial equipment and efficiently diagnose any extreme failures that would require installing a replacement. Pricing and thorough explanations of any problems and potential repair options are provided upfront.

Technicians are supported by an office staff who are able to quickly prioritize getting the parts needed for any repair. All replacement installations include one year of labor and two years of preventative maintenance to guarantee the appliance is installed properly, serviced and maintained correctly. VA Commercial Repair Solutions registers all warranties and completes all warranty claims on behalf of their client.

The company’s repair services are available 24/7, including on an emergency basis. All calls are answered by a manager or owner at any time of day, and same day service is available to complete most requests. VA Commercial Repair Solutions provides free quotes for maintenance and installations via their phone number or website.

VA Commercial Repair Solutions is a licensed and insured mechanical and electrical contractor. Since its founding in 2009, the company has served over 6,000 clients with quality repair services and is dedicated to creating a lasting relationship with each customer through their reliable workmanship and steadfast commitment to trustworthy, ethical business .

A satisfied customer said: “On time, very knowledgeable, professional, friendly and courteous. Located the problem and not just trying one thing after the other. Honest about the problem and charged for the actual problem and avoided expending time and materials for ‘possible cause repairs’, only for the problem. No trial and error repairing.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.

