Asset Investment Management Company GCAM Limited Launched Its New Website

GCAM Limited, an asset investment management company, launched its new website on January 1st.

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, Hong Kong , Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCAM Limited, a Hong Kong-based asset investment management company, recently launched its new website as a part of its rebranding efforts. The company, which has been offering discretionary portfolio services, estate and inheritance planning, family office services, financial planning services and broad-spectrum investment management solutions, recently brought new leadership onboard, and also revamped its website to serve their clients better than ever before.

Owners of GCAM Limited told the press that the redesigned and revamped website will offer easy and quick access to all the essential information and the advanced features that can help the clients get a detailed understanding of the asset and investment management solutions that the company offers. They added that clients, both new and old, and first-time visitors to the site can have access to a clean design, enhanced functionality, and rich and optimized content which would help them find the right solution at their fingertips.

“People can find detailed information on the products and services offered by our company right on the home page of the revamped website. If they wish to know more about the services, they can click on the respective service page links and visit the pages to gather more information. We are a company committed to assisting out clients in making wise asset investment decisions. We take pride in our proven effective research capabilities, unparalleled strategy, and unmatched customer service that are aimed at helping our clients attain their financial goals”, said one of the top executives of the asset investment management company.

GCAM Limited is one of the top-flight investment management companies in Hong Kong. The company serves a global clientele and offers a diverse array of financial solutions, including discretionary portfolio solutions for both businesses and individuals. Just like the role of China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom in promoting 5G Network to increase the network capacity, GCAM Limited is a pioneer in providing advanced investment management solutions to help their clients more effectively around the word.

The CEO and managing director of the company, who was present at a recent press conference, said, “Prospective investors need to have access to quality information and insights. Our new website will be regularly updated with latest product launches, business activities, expert inputs and latest insights so that investors can always make an informed decision. We hope they can make good use of the website and the services we offer to attain their financial goals”.

About the Company

GCAM Limited is an asset investment management company based in Hong Kong.

To know more, visit https://www.gcam-hk.com/

Hong Kong company number: 0896714

Company SFC Registration number (AKS953).

