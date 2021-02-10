Global Aseptic Sampling Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1049.07 Million by 2028 : Fior Markets

Aseptic Sampling Market by Technique (On-Line, Off-line and At-Line),Type (Manual and Automated), Application, End-users, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global aseptic sampling market is expected to grow from USD 375.07 million in 2020 and to reach USD 1049.07 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.72% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals has led to increased adoption of aseptic sampling in recent years. Further, several regional governments have launched initiatives that will provide funding to the life sciences research activities, which is providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. The safety of drugs is vital for the effective treatment of chronic diseases without the prevalence of any such side-effects.

Aseptic sampling is used for removing the presence of any containments from the sample and purifying the same. The use of an aseptic sampling procedure is vital in the pharmaceutical companies during the drug development process. Aseptic samples are used for several applications in the biopharmaceutical process, such as cell culture, purification, buffer and media preparation, filling, etc. The companies engaged in drug development uses aseptic sampling devices for enhancing the aseptic sampling technique. The aseptic samples are used for backing up the observations during inspections.

The increasing focus on sanitary conditions in manufacturing units by concerned agencies has propelled the market growth. The use of aseptic sampling has been mandated in some regions for ensuring effective control of microbial. Further, the increasing healthcare budget has provided a lucrative opportunity to the market. However, there are certain issues regarding the presence of extractable and leachable, which will hamper the market growth.

Key players operating in the aseptic sampling market are Merck Millipore, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Saint-Gobain, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GEMÜ Group, Trace Analytics, Flownamics Analytical Instruments Inc., Keofitt, W. L. Gore & Associates, GEA Group, QualiTru Sampling Systems, Avantor Inc., Lonza and others. The manufacturers of the aseptic sampling market are focusing on the strategies which will help them expand and gain higher market shares. Some of the expansionary policies which the companies are adopting are mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, product innovations and partnership. Thermo Fisher Scientific and Danaher Corporation are some of the biggest manufacturers and suppliers of aseptic sampling in the global market.

The off-line segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 43.92% in the year 2020

Based on the technique segment, the global aseptic sampling market includes on-line, off-line and at-line. The off-line segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 43.92% in the year 2020. Manufacturers find the off-line technique more convenient as compared to the alternatives. Also, it ensures a negligible presence of containments in the sample.

The manual segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 73.92% in the year 2020

Based on the type segment, the global aseptic sampling market includes manual and automated. Manual segment is further segmented into includes type and products. Manual types include traditional and single-use types, while manual products consist of bottles, bags, accessories and syringes. The manual segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 73.92% in the year 2020. Manual aseptic sampling is used widely as it is comparatively cheaper than the automated sampling method.

The upstream processes segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 64.37% in the year 2020

Based on the application segment, the global aseptic sampling market includes downstream processes and upstream processes. The upstream processes dominated the market and held the largest market share of 64.37% in the year 2020. The upstream processes in the manufacturing facilities are required to be completely free from contamination, as the presence of microbes in the upstream processes can deteriorate the quality of the final product.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the market and held the largest market share of 54.20% in the year 2020

Based on the end-user segment, the global aseptic sampling market includes contract research and manufacturing organizations, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and development organizations and others. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 54.20% in the year 2020. The use of aseptic sampling is mandatory in these companies during the drug development process. These methods are cost-effective and can be easily implemented by companies.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Aseptic Sampling Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

About the report:

The global aseptic sampling market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the market's key insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

