New book offers one man’s reflections on living a life of perpetual growth

/EIN News/ -- DIEPPE, New Brunswick, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Consider your truth, consider your thought, consider your emotions, consider your decisions, consider your reactions, and consider a better life. Consider journaling as a discovery to a better life. Consider that you are a seed,” Yves Doucet states. In “I Am a Seed: Journaling My Way to Me” (published by Balboa Press), he offers his reflections on living a life of perpetual growth.

Sharing intensely private stories of his career and family, Doucet gives genuine examples of how journaling can impact one’s existence. He explains how journaling helped him identify the most important things in his life, and how it helped him start again and grow. He tells how journaling one’s thoughts exposes a person to the truth of the confusion, enables unbridled personal growth, and frees him/her from the weight of a complex world.

“As you begin to read the short stories of who Yves is, you’ll see that the man I call my BFF has a bigger heart than his frame can hold, so he carries it on the outside for us all to see. I know you’ll enjoy the journey of journaling and learning to be a better you. Simply allow yourself to fall, rise, fail, win, and love,” Shelley Butler says about this book.

With 66 days' worth of thoughtful considerations to get you started, "I Am a Seed: Journaling My Way to Me" presents a living book inspiring people to begin a journaling practice. Once they establish their journaling routine, their life will become less complicated, and their purpose will become much brighter.

"I Am a Seed: Journaling My Way to Me"

By Yves Doucet

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 300 pages | ISBN 9781982258290

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 300 pages | ISBN 9781982258276

E-Book | 300 pages | ISBN 9781982258283

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Yves Doucet, an inquisitive student of life, is generous with his time coaching and shares his wisdom through social media. He is the principal owner and co-founder of Dovico.com a thriving software company. An innovative culture coach, Doucet helps his team find their passion and matches it with business.





