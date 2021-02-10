One woman emerges from the ravages of addiction and transformed herself through the teachings of a silent monk from India

Supriya K. Deas announces the release of ‘From Darkness to Light: An Autobiography of Redemption’

"My desire is to help people understand that no matter what difficulties arise in life, we can always transcend them and change our lives for the better," Supriya K. Deas states. "From Darkness to Light: An Autobiography of Redemption" (published by Balboa Press) shares her story of emerging from the ravages of addiction, flourishing through an unbelievable transformation into the monastic lineage of her guru, Baba Hari Dass.

The neglect and abuse Deas suffered because of her mother's early death coupled with her father's alcoholism, created a mindset of insecurity and fear that catapulted her young adult life into the hands of violence, crime and drug addiction. Deeply spiritual, even as a child, she longed to know the truth that had become shrouded in fear. However, by following Baba Hari Dass’ guidance and being influenced by his impeccable example as a human being, she was able to understand that every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future.

An excerpt from the book:

When I was a child, a bearded sage sat peacefully on my neighbor’s coffee table. His porcelain head was bald on top with long silver hair trailing over the shoulders of his pure white robe. With great reverence, I slipped off my shoes and sat on the floor in front of him just as close as I could get.

“Don’t be afraid or worry about a thing,” he cautioned without moving his lips.

Beyond all activity of life, there was another world just behind my eyes. It was a secret place, a silent garden, where people moved slowly, and kindness was the way. I never told anyone about the sage’s advice or my secret world because I was certain the adults would not believe me, and most children already knew.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Deas says, “The inspiration to tell the truth of who they truly are and the compassion to help others with that truth.” For more details about this book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/802922-from-darkness-to-light

“From Darkness to Light: An Autobiography of Redemption”

By Supriya K. Deas

About the Author

After the incarceration of her youngest son, Supriya K. Deas entered the monastic order of yoga under the direct tutelage of her Guru, Baba Hari Dass. She now resides in Canada and is an international speaker on the power of forgiveness. Her rare account has been featured in the Ottawa Citizen and CBC’s Tapestry Radio.

