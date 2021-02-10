FLAG ALERT: Lowering of NC Flags to Half-Staff Until Sunset January 30, 2021 in Honor of Chairman Freddie L. Carter Jr. of the Coharie Intra Tribal Council Inc.

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning today, Friday, January 29, 2021 until sunset on Saturday, January 30, 2021, in honor of sitting Chairman Freddie Lee Carter Jr. of the Coharie Intra Tribal Council Inc. who passed away on Tuesday. A native of Sampson County, North Carolina, he served as chairman of the Coharie Intra Tribal Council since 2011 and contributed more than 20 years of service within various capacities of the Coharie Tribal Government.

Under his leadership, the Council initiated the development of the Coharie community garden, providing free and nutritious food for the community. He led the development of the Coharie Tribal Enterprise, expanding economic opportunities to the tribe. Also while serving as chairman, the Coharie Tribe was presented the "Water Conservationist of the Year" award in 2019 by Governor Roy Cooper.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

