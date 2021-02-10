Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,298 in the last 365 days.

FLAG ALERT: Lowering of NC Flags to Half-Staff Until Sunset January 30, 2021 in Honor of Chairman Freddie L. Carter Jr. of the Coharie Intra Tribal Council Inc.

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning today, Friday, January 29, 2021 until sunset on Saturday, January 30, 2021, in honor of sitting Chairman Freddie Lee Carter Jr. of the Coharie Intra Tribal Council Inc. who passed away on Tuesday. A native of Sampson County, North Carolina, he served as chairman of the Coharie Intra Tribal Council since 2011 and contributed more than 20 years of service within various capacities of the Coharie Tribal Government.

Under his leadership, the Council initiated the development of the Coharie community garden, providing free and nutritious food for the community. He led the development of the Coharie Tribal Enterprise, expanding economic opportunities to the tribe. Also while serving as chairman, the Coharie Tribe was presented the "Water Conservationist of the Year" award in 2019 by Governor Roy Cooper. 

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code

 

###

You just read:

FLAG ALERT: Lowering of NC Flags to Half-Staff Until Sunset January 30, 2021 in Honor of Chairman Freddie L. Carter Jr. of the Coharie Intra Tribal Council Inc.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.