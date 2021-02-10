Summary

Company Announcement

Delicae Gourmet LLC of Tarpon Springs, FL is recalling Thai Peanut Sauce, Panang Curry Sauce, and Spicy Red Curry Sauce, because it contains undeclared shrimp allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shrimp run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Thai Peanut Sauce, Panang Curry Sauce, and Spicy Red Curry Sauce was distributed to retail stores in the following areas: Springfield, MO; Crystal Lake, IL; Palisade, CO; Colorado Springs, CO; Long Lake, NY; Long Grove, IL; Sheridan, WY; Venice, FL; Pittsburgh, PA; Nassawadox, VA.

The three products are packed in 12 oz. glass bottles with green shrink wraps on the necks. The brand name is Delicae Gourmet and the flavors are:

-Thai Peanut UPC code #643558406919

Batch No. 20175; best by date: October 13, 2023 Batch No. 20138; best by date: August, 26 2023 Batch No. 20068; best by date: May 5, 2023 Batch No. 19419; best by date: September, 19 2022 Batch No. 19276; best by date: July 10, 2022 Batch No. 19196; best by date: May 30, 2022 Batch No. 19148; best by date: April 17, 2022 Batch No. 19040 best by date: February 6, 2022 Batch No. 18226; best by date: December 1, 2021 Batch No. 18039; best by date: March 1, 2021

-Panang Curry UPC code #643558406711

Batch No. 20205; best by date: November 8, 2023 Batch No. 19484; best by date: October 30, 2022 Batch No. 19096; best by date: March 18, 2022 Batch No. 18225; best by date: December 1, 2021 Batch No. 18108; best by date: July 2, 2021

-Spicy Red Curry UPC code #643558406810

Batch No. 20084; best by date: May 28, 2023 Batch No. 19404; best by date: September 10, 2022 Batch No. 19158; best by date: April 25, 2022 Batch No. 18213; best by date: November 19, 2021

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing shrimp was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the shrimp. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased the Delicae Gourmet products mentioned are instructed to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Delicae Gourmet at 1-800-942-2502.

Phones will be manned from 9AM to 5PM Eastern Time Zone, Monday thru Friday.