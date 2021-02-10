Game and Fish announces chief of policy and planning

Tod Larson was recently selected as the new chief of policy and planning.

2/8/2021 10:07:46 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is announcing a new member of the department’s leadership team. Tod Larson was recently selected as the new chief of policy and planning. In this new role, Larson coordinates Game and Fish’s strategic plan, the new Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce and other priority-projects for the department. Larson also serves as the custodian of public records for Game and Fish.

“The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has a great reputation and for a very long time I wanted to be part of the organization,” Larson said. “I look forward to helping in those efforts alongside the men and women of the department and the public in service to the state.”

Larson comes from Alaska after four and a half years as a city manager. Prior, he served six years as the detention administrator for the Park County Sheriff’s Office in Cody, had a 25 year career in the Wyoming National Guard, and taught and coached football and basketball at Centennial Junior High in Casper. Larson is a Cody native.

“We’re glad to have Tod working on these policy-driven initiatives and welcome him back to Wyoming,” said Brian Nesvik, director of Game and Fish.

For public information requests, Larson can be reached at wgf.inforequest@wyo.gov.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -