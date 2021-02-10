Game and Fish Department opens comment period for 2021 hunting seasons
Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. on April 2, 2021.
Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on:
- Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
- Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order
- Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season
- Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons
Updated draft hunting season regulations and regional hunting season presentations will be posted online in coming weeks.
Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their April 2021 meeting in Jackson.
The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.
(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))
