Ekuume Skin Launches Brand New Line of Organic Anti-Inflammatory Products for All Skin Types

The company is environmentally, economically, and socially conscious with ingredients sourced and manufactured in the United States.

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rising star in the beauty industry, Ekuume Skin , is pleased to announce the launch of its organic, raw, and American-made anti-inflammatory skincare line Ekuume Skin is a producer and retailer of high-quality, organic, and anti-inflammatory skincare products. The company was founded by Alyaa Taha, a Holistic Skin Therapist, with the goal of providing skincare products that are 100% safe to use and which produce the most skin-perfecting benefits possible. Ekuume Skin’s goal is to close the gaps between beauty, inflammation, and diversity to meet the unique skincare needs of all its consumers.What sets Ekuume Skin apart from other skincare lines is that each of the company’s products are specifically formulated to address a wide variety of skin tones, types, and conditions in a safe, healthy, and incredibly effective way. Utilizing clean, organic, pure, wildly harvested, and rare super botanicals, clients can address an array of skin conditions and concerns, including rosacea, melasma, eczema, diabetes, pregnancy, dry skin, acne-prone skin, sun damage, inflammation, and even cancer.“I founded Ekuume Skin because I feel consumers shouldn’t have to choose between safe and effective when choosing their skincare products,” says Alyaa. “Sometimes, even ‘natural’ products are actually quite unsafe to use and it is my goal to provide clients with skin-perfecting results in a safe and equitable way. As a Holistic Skin Therapist, I’ve helped clients who are fighting an array of conditions to enjoy a sense of wellness, happiness, and confidence in a skincare routine including my products. I’ve done the in-depth research in regard to skin types, traits, problems, root causes, behaviours, and how to treat them – saving consumers a great deal of time and money to get the perfect skin they dream of.”Some of Ekuume Skin’s beautiful line of organic skincare products include:● Acne Vitamin Gel● Collagen Rush & C Serum● Face Vitamins Oil● Exfo-Firm Brightener Powder Mask● Pre-Prep Smart Water● And so much more!To ensure efficacy and safety of its products, Ekuume Skin’s unique formulas are free of cruelty, parabens, toxins, prejudice, child labor, carcinogens, synthetics, sulfates, gluten, dairy, GMOs, EDTA, or any other harmful ingredients.For more information about Ekuume Skin, or to view its extensive line of innovative beauty products, please visit www.ekuumeskin.com About Ekuume SkinFounded by Alyaa Taha, Ekuume Skin is an innovative skincare line that promotes wellbeing for the body, soul, economy, and environment. The company utilizes clean and sustainable formulas that are multitasking, accessible, and fast-acting – made for today’s busy and demanding lifestyles.Ekuume Skin is also passionate about giving back to the community through its donation programs. The company’s most recent and primary initiative is to provide support to teens suffering from mental health issues. As such, Ekuume Skin is making donations to non-profit organization in this area of crisis.