Geographic Atrophy Pipeline Report 2021: Therapeutic Evaluation, Drug Profiles, Unmet Needs, Prominent Companies

The growing pipeline of Geographic Atrophy clinical trials boost the treatment scenario. Several major players such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Roche, and many others are developing therapies for the Geographic Atrophy treatment.

DelveInsight’s, “Geographic Atrophy Pipeline Insight'' report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the Geographic Atrophy pipeline landscape. It comprises Geographic Atrophy pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Geographic Atrophy therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights the inactive Geographic Atrophy pipeline products.

Some of the significant Geographic Atrophy Pipeline Report Highlights

There are currently no approved Geographic Atrophy treatments. Several major players such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Roche , and many others are developing therapies for the Geographic Atrophy treatment.

, and many others are developing therapies for the Geographic Atrophy treatment. NGM Biopharmaceuticals is currently conducting the Phase 2 CATALINA study, a multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial, to assess the safety and efficacy of intravitreal injections (IVT) of NGM621 in patients with Geographic Atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

is currently conducting the Phase 2 CATALINA study, a multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial, to assess the safety and efficacy of intravitreal injections (IVT) of NGM621 in patients with Geographic Atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). NGM completed a multi-centre evaluation of NGM621 in an open-label, single-dose, and multiple-dose escalation study in participants with Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Age-related Macular Degeneration (NCT04014777).





Geographic Atrophy, also known as atrophic age-related macular degeneration (AMD) or advanced dry AMD, is an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration leading to the progressive and irreversible loss of the retina that can result in a loss of visual function over time.

Currently, there are no approved treatments for Geographic Atrophy; hence they must be regularly followed by an ophthalmologist so that if patients develop neovascular AMD, they can be treated.



Geographic Atrophy Pipeline Therapeutics



NGM621 by NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM621 is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody engineered to prohibit the activity of complement C3 with the treatment goal of diminishing disease progression in Geographic Atrophy patients, and with the potential for every eight-week dosing without pegylation. In preclinical models, NGM621’s high-affinity binding to C3 has demonstrated the potential for potent C3 inhibition. Phase I results have shown that NGM621 was well tolerated, with no patients experiencing severe adverse events (SAEs), drug-related adverse events (AEs), intraocular inflammation, endophthalmitis, or choroidal neovascularization (CNV).

Scope of Geographic Atrophy Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Global Major Players : 50+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Roche, and many others.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Roche, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 50+ Pro ducts

Phases: Geographic Atrophy Therapies Late-stage (Phase III) Geographic Atrophy Therapies (Phase II) Geographic Atrophy Therapies (Phase I) Geographic Atrophy Therapies Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates Discontinued and Inactive candidates



Molecule Types: Small molecule Gene therapy Stem cell therapy



Mechanism of Action: Protease inhibitors Immunomodulatory Multiple kinase inhibitor



Route of Administration: Oral Inhalation Subcutaneous Intravenous



Targets: Protease Immune System Multiple kinases



Product Types: Monotherapy Combination



Key Questions regarding Current Geographic Atrophy Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Geographic Atrophy treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Geographic Atrophy?

How many Geographic Atrophy emerging therapies are in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development for the treatment of Geographic Atrophy?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact the Geographic Atrophy market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Geographic Atrophy?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Geographic Atrophy therapies?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Geographic Atrophy?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Geographic Atrophy?

Table of Contents

1 Geographic Atrophy Introduction 2 Geographic Atrophy Executive Summary 3 Geographic Atrophy Overview 4 Geographic Atrophy Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Geographic Atrophy Pipeline Therapeutics 5.1 Geographic Atrophy Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1.1 APL-2: Apellis Pharmaceuticals 5.2 Geographic Atrophy Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 5.2.1 NGM 621: NGM Biopharmaceuticals 5.3 Geographic Atrophy Early Stage Products (Phase I) 5.3.1 RO7303359: Roche 6 Geographic Atrophy Preclinical Stage and Discovery Stage Products 7 Geographic Atrophy Therapeutic Assessment 8 Geographic Atrophy Inactive Products 9 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Geographic Atrophy Analysis 10 Geographic Atrophy Key Companies 11 Geographic Atrophy Key Products 12 Geographic Atrophy Unmet Needs 13 Geographic Atrophy Market Drivers and Barriers 14 Geographic Atrophy Future Perspectives and Conclusion 15 Geographic Atrophy Analyst Views 16 Appendix 17 About DelveInsight

































































