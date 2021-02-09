Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2021 Assets Under Management

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of January 31, 2021 totaled $156.5 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $81.4 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $75.1 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY  
   
As of January 31, 2021 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities $26,237  
Global Discovery 2,089  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 16,872  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,618  
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 2,862  
Non-U.S. Growth 21,230  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,603  
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 3,284  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,624  
International Value Team  
International Value 24,114  
International Small Cap Value2 16  
Global Value Team  
Global Value 21,714  
Select Equity 17  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 699  
Credit Team  
High Income 6,499  
Credit Opportunities2 99  
Developing World Team  
Developing World 9,409  
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 2,623  
Antero Peak Hedge2 898  
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $156,507  

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own private funds.

2 Prior to this report, assets under management in the International Small Cap Value, Credit Opportunities, and Antero Peak Hedge strategies were aggregated and reported as "other assets under management."

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


