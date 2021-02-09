Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Northern Ontario Health Coalitions Hold Press Conference on "Northern Bubble" and Travel Issues

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and SUDBURY, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Health has recommended that everyone stay home as much as possible and not engage in unnecessary travel. Reducing the number of contacts between people is critical to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Ontario is seeing initial positive results already from the "lockdown”, but we are not safe yet. We have a shared responsibility to keep each other, and particularly the most vulnerable among us, safe. We have seen the consequences of holiday get-togethers and unnecessary travel. In northern Ontario, both in Wave I and in Wave II, COVID-19 cases are often traced to travel, either people travelling out and back in or people travelling in and visiting or having close contact with others and spreading the virus.

With the potential of March break travel around the corner, the emergence of the UK variant in northern communities, and a public debate about a "northern bubble", the Ontario Health Coalition and local Health Coalitions in Northern Ontario are holding a press conference.


When: Wednesday, February 10 at 12 p.m. by Zoom.

Media are invited to join by Zoom at the following link on Wednesday, February 10 at 12 p.m.

https://zoom.us/j/96022662183?pwd=eVNuWEtxNHFvRCtnWGtOT1VsYUJwZz09

or phone at +1 647 558 0588

Meeting ID: 960 2266 2183
Passcode: 966786


Speakers:

Marie DellaVedova, Algoma Health Coalition member

Albert Dupuis, OHC member, Blind River

Dot Klein, Sudbury Health Coalition co-chair

Ben Lefebvre, OHC member, Iroquois Falls

Jules Tupker, Thunder Bay Health Coalition co-chair


For more information: Salah Shadir, administration & operations manager (cell) 647-648-5706.


