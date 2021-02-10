When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Hickory Harvest Foods of Akron, OH is recalling Vanilla Flavored Yogurt Covered Cranberries manufactured under the brand of Sprouts Farmers Market because they may contain undeclared Almonds. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Almonds run the risk of serious or life- threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product was sold by select Spouts Stores in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, California, Colorado, Alabama, Tennessee, Nevada, Utah, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida between June 2, 2020 to February 2, 2021.

The product is packaged in 12 oz bags under the Sprouts Farmers Market brand, Vanilla Flavored Yogurt Covered Cranberries, Best By Date 5/28/21 stamped on the top right corner of the backside of the package, UPC 646670463778. No other Best By Dates of this product are affected.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing Almonds may have been distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Almonds.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Hickory Harvest Foods at (330) 644-6266, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm EST.

Hickory Harvest Foods 90 Logan Parkway Akron, OH 44319