MODERN DAY MOTHER TERESA SEEKS DONATIONS OF $230,000 IN LOST RENT TO KEEP VITAL PROGRAMS GOING FOR UNDERSERVED
PRESS CONFERENCE TO SHOWCASE ST FRANCIS CENTER AND NEED WILL BE HELD ON FEBRUARY 10, 2021 IN REDWOOD CITY
We are committed to providing our clients with dignity and support during this difficult time that is affecting those we serve disproportionately."
— Sister Christina Heltsley, St Francis Center Executive Director
St Francis Center is known as a vibrant community hub in Redwood City’s North Fair Oaks neighborhood. The nonprofit provides low-income housing and free on-site services to predominantly working poor families. Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, demand for its services has skyrocketed. An on-site press conference will be held Wednesday, February 10 at 10 a.m.
Headed by Executive Director Sister Christina Heltsley, the Center is in danger of not being able to serve the very population that’s been hit hardest by the pandemic. Many residents in the Center’s 184 units have been laid off from the two and three jobs they often hold down to make ends meet. As a result, rent collections have decreased 20-25%. This money typically funds the Center’s wide range of services, including its Holy Family School, clothing closet, food pantry, counseling, youth center and much more. Services are free of charge and are key to many of the residents achieving long-term stability and self-sufficiency.
Sister Christina must raise $230,000 so the Center can continue to maintain its housing and offer services that are so critical to helping these vulnerable residents on a daily basis. This support is especially needed now that the cadre of volunteers Sister Christina usually relies on to provide services has been sidelined by Covid-19.
The need for assistance is greater than ever including:
Food support through the Center pantry has quadrupled since March. About 25% of the individuals now coming in for food never have had to stand in line for food before.
Families seeking counseling for their children has increased 70% since the pandemic. Youth are experiencing much higher rates of depression, isolation, and stress due to crowded conditions and pressure on families.
Maintenance costs have risen steeply. With everyone home, electric and water bills are higher, and appliances are stressed and breaking at a much higher rate.
“We are asking the community to open their hearts and assist the assistors. We consider ourselves front line workers and now more than ever, front line workers need support,” said Sister Christina. “We are committed to providing our clients with dignity and support during this difficult time that is affecting those we serve disproportionately.”
Adelina Lomali and her six children (aged 9-19) are just one family who pays well below market value to rent a two-bedroom apartment at the Center. A single mother, Adelina was forced to quit her food service job because her autistic son’s caregiver would no longer come to the house due to Covid-19 concerns. She had to upgrade her Wi-Fi and now pays $180 a month so there’s enough bandwidth for all six children to be online for homeschooling. The Center has given Adelina ongoing help with rent and home furnishings. The family regularly receives food and clothes from the Center. Adelina credits the Center with helping her improve her English. She has also received referrals to medical and counseling support for her autistic son.
“I love my apartment and thank God for Sister Christina,” said Adelina. “Without her help, I would have no place to go. Now I have a safe home with neighbors and Center staff who support us in so many ways.”
Sister Christina looks at The St Francis Center’s acquisition of apartments and housing units for families in the heart of Silicon Valley as “a reverse gentrification of sorts.” She has made it her mission to ensure families in need don’t get priced out of expensive Silicon Valley, yet have clean, safe, dignified and affordable places to raise their children.
“Sister Christina dedicates every minute in service to the children and their parents, motivating them all through her accomplishments, vision and kindness. She is a modern-day Mother Teresa,” said Pari Livermore, longtime supporter of the Center.
To donate, go to https://stfrancisrwc.org/donate/.
