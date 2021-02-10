Revolutionary Air purification tech making it safe for business to operate and grow again
Large businesses like McDonalds and TGI Friday are using the REME HALO to create SAFE environment, the PHI-Cell technology neutralises virus particles.
— John Brodie
In the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, air purification systems are set to play a vital role with a new US study showing a 99.9 per cent reduction of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in the air and on surfaces can be achieved within occupied spaces.
An independent third-party study undertaken by Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratories in Cypress, California, USA, focused on the inactivation of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, using RGF Environmental Group’s proprietary REME HALO air purification device with PHI-Cell technology.
With the REME Halo operating, the test procedure released the SARS-CoV-2 virus inside a large chamber representing a real-world air-conditioned office or home, with the virus nebulised into the space simulating a sneeze or cough from an infected person.
The Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratories study showed a 99.9 per cent reduction of the virus within the simulated real-world space with the REME HALO active air purification system significantly neutralising SARS-CoV-2 and reducing the risk of person-to-person infection by respiratory particles and aerosols.
John Brodie, head of Airius, noted that many large businesses in the USA like McDonalds and TGI Friday are using the REME HALO system to encourage customer to come back, knowing it’s a safe environment, as the system’s PHI-Cell technology is an active system that neutralises virus particles and pathogens as opposed to passive systems such as air-conditioning that rely on the particles passing through a filter or similar.
“The PHI-Cell works by emitting minute amounts of ionised hydrogen peroxide to clean and purify the air of bacteria and viruses,” he said.
“This technology allows virus particles that may have been transmitted via a sneeze to be neutralised in the air or on surfaces without having to travel through a traditional air ventilation or filtration system such as a HVAC or air purification unit for removal.
“Previous studies undertaken by Kansas University have shown the PHI Cell within the REME HALO successfully neutralised 99 per cent of numerous viruses including H1N1, Novovirus and Legionella with the latest study confirming it is equally effective in combatting COVID 19.
“Indoor air quality should be front and centre in the fight to stop the spread of viruses and these systems are suitable for light commercial and residential applications including restaurants, schools, hotels, offices and aged care facilities.”
Airius has reported a significant uplift in enquiries for air purification systems in 2020 which is expected to continue into 2021.
John commented, the public deserves the confidence of Indoor Air Quality solutions that are backed by science.
“This study proves what we knew about RGF’s REME HALO, now the tested and proven solution can provide peace of mind needed to get Australia and the world back to work. This product has been extensively used in the US with excellent results”
One local success story for the installation of PHI Cell technology is the Tandara Lodge Community Care residential aged care facility in Tasmania where Airius supplied 35 Air Pears and 20 Air Pears with PHI Cells within the facility.
Mr Brodie said Tandara Lodge was seeking to find ways to reduce the risk to residents of influenza and other seasonal viruses.
“Airius fans are typically used for maintaining internal room comfort by regulating temperatures through air circulation and destratification,” he said.
“At Tandara Lodge, Airius fans with factory fitted PHI Cells were installed to provide the dual benefit of neutralising viruses, bacteria and volatile organic compounds.
“Airius systems are designed to operate 24/7 to ensure the air is continually replenished with cleansing particles and since the installation, Tandara Lodge has reported a significant reduction in staff sickness and absences and zero notifiable disease outbreaks in five years.
“The added bonus is a substantial reduction in operating costs with destratification minimising the need for mechanical air cooling.”
Airius Oceania is an Australian owned and operated company that has provided air purification and circulation solutions to facilities across Australia and New Zealand since 2004. For more information contact (02) 6608 2736 or sam@airius.com.au
DISCLAIMER: The summary and any comments herein are based on the results from an independent laboratory study performed under controlled conditions and are not in any way medical claims. The product(s) and technologies described are not medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, virus or illness.
