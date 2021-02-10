ROBIN WHO: NEW INVESTMENT APP WITH GUARANTEED MONEY LOSS
EINPresswire.com/ -- SRobin Who, a new investment app on Product Hunt platform will make the users devastated right after installation. With the current development of the stock market, there have been more new users entering the gamble. Robin Who has developed a provocative app to showcase for the new users the reality of trading.
After Wall Street investors had made bets against GameStop, AMC, and Koss., the WallStreetBets Reddit forum’s members invested large numbers into those companies. In a week's time, GameStop’s stock rose 420%, Koss is up 1,800%, and AMC increased 280%. Simultaneously, Wall Street investors have lost billions of dollars, which has led to more share trading. Meanwhile, app Robinhood had raised additional $2.4 billion to the already raised $1 billion raised last week to shore up its balance sheet while Google deleted nearly 100,000 negative reviews of Robinhood on the Google Play Store.
Robin Who has been developed with high simplicity. The app can be used with users’ eyes closed and completely effortlessly. The app offers an option to stop getting profit and successfully incur loss. It allows you to forget about all the boring charts and calculations, Robin Who lets you lose the money right away. In addition, Robin Who offers a lot of benefits for their new users. The app lets their users drop their dopamine levels to unimaginable lows, increase apathetic behavior, dig deeper into their internal depressive moods, and finally, get them to the point of complete disenchantment with trading.
“Our fellow workers have been studying the issue of addiction for getting profit on stock markets and found out that the path to stock gambling addiction is pretty short,” said the Anonymous CEO of Robin Who. “Just imagine the euphoria from getting profit from stock markets, then selling the stocks to buy new ones. This vicious cycle continues millions of times forming a strong addiction. In Robin Who, we thought that we want to fight this harmful addiction. This idea influenced our decision to create the app which will help the brockers to abandon this unbelievably damaging addiction.”
