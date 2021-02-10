Song fi Emerges as Industry Leader in Section 230 Social Media Reform with Sweeping New Policies for the Modern Internet
Fast forward 25 years later and we find the United States Capitol has been stormed, 5 are dead with many more seriously injured, A United States President has been impeached for inciting insurrection and the country is dangerously divided. Why? How could this have ever happened and who is to blame? All roads lead to "Social Media Gone Wild" and the "Safe Tech Act" focuses on the ad model of big tech as the culprit.
Here is what most people don't understand about Facebook and YouTube. Close to 50% of their ad revenue comes from users promoting their pages. "If I am a conspiracy theorist with bad intentions, all I have to do is set up a Facebook page or YouTube channel, post a bunch of fake news and then start paying them to promote my page. This is the problem" said Song fi founder Stevie Marco. If I want to reach 50,000 random Facebook users with my conspiracy scheme, no problem, I just pay Facebook the money required to expand my reach. It gets worse, if any of the 50,000 users reached in the ad campaign click on the "like" button, then more scandalous content appears in their news feed unsolicited. When you times this Facebook and YouTube method of operation by thousands of people doing the same thing, what do you get? The insurrection of the United States Capitol.
Song fi is a new Social Media Platform created by Artists and not Silicone Valley insiders determined to change the status quo. Song fi offers a suite of products and services including social media, music / video hosting, content creational tools, mobile and desktop video conferencing and in home teaching aids powered by Song fi's MOS-21 Multimedia Operating System. "A new technology platform for the "Arts" and the "People" is what it will take for the masses to move away from Facebook and YouTube and into a far safer and better alternative" claims Stevie Marco.
"The proposed "Safe Tech Act" would amend Section 230 by attempting to strike a better balance between two competing social interests: On the one hand, maintaining a free and dynamic internet available to all, and on the other, removing online content that can cause widespread harm to society. Song fi is taking a leadership role in social media reform with sweeping new policy and enforcement solutions incorporated in our Terms of Service". said Edward Lyle, Song fi General Counsel.
Song fi Policies and Procedures Clean up Social Media and Protect Consumer Privacy
1. Song fi is "ad free" so it impossible to pay to promote your page with ads that could possibly lure someone into a cult-like situation. Song fi believes in the person to person concept of social media and real "friend to friend" referrals and not some mindless algorithm allowing dangerous people and hoaxes into the lives of others.
2. Song fi is a subscription model and not a free service bombarded by ads making it the home for the "Arts" and the "People". Individuals pay $12.99 per month and businesses pay $59.99 with group and family plans as well as corporate sponsorships for those in need making Song fi accessible to everyone. The combination of no ads and registration accountability creates a safer and more trusting environment, especially the youth who are the most impressionable. A family can feel safe when their kids are on Song fi, the same cannot be said for Facebook and YouTube.
3. Song fi, from the start, creates a culture of respect, artistic expression, privacy and free speech. If someone crosses the line into illegal or forbidden content, then Song fi's "Report Channel" can be used. Every piece of content has a report icon attached to it. If any Song fi member discovers content they feel violates the Terms of Service or is harmful to the membership community, they can click on the report icon and send a copy of that content and a confidential message to Song fi. In effect, every Song fi member has the power to file a report creating millions of defacto agents making sure the integrity of the Song fi community is always maintained.
4. Once a report is received, Song fi will undertake an immediate investigation because our systems make it easy to instantly review the alleged harmful content and to know exactly who posted it as well as when and where. The difference between Song fi and big tech is that we actually enforce our Terms of Service. When an alert comes into Song fi, the issue is addressed and resolved within 24 hours that may result in suspension, termination or no action at all. Facebook and YouTube have for years intentionally ignored any meaningful enforcement of their Terms of Service, not because of the cost of enforcement, but because of a financial conflict of interest when removing content they were paid to promote. This financial conflict of interest is a serious problem and why it has taken constant Congressional pressure for Facebook and Google who owns YouTube to even begin to act.
The Big Tech Privacy and Data Scam
The tech monopolies have created an out of control data heist when it comes to our personal information. For years Facebook and Google and other big tech have been hijacking our private information and sharing it with others for a profit. It all comes back to the advertising model used by big tech that Congress is so concerned about that requires our personal information to succeed. These tech giants don't need our information for the public good, they need it to target ads that follow us around everywhere so they can make a fortune. But what about us, what about the consumer who has been violated for a profit. The bottom line its that it is all tied together in one dirty hands business model. Enter Song fi who could care less about your data because because we are a subscription model affordable to the masses with no need at all to share your personal information with advertisers or anyone else because our business model does not require it.
Existing Section 230 law states the following: "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information speech provided by another information content provider."
The proposed "Safe Tech Act" amends section 230 and states: "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any speech provided by another information content provider, except to the extent the provider or user has accepted payment to make the speech available or, in whole or in part, created or funded the creation of the speech".
"This "Safe Tech Act" language is simple but extremely impactive. If the proposed legislation becomes law its a real game changer with the effect being that if someone like Facebook or Google accepts money to promote some illegal content, they too become the publisher and have the same liability exposure as the person posting the unlawful content and can be sued " said Song fi General Counsel Edward Lyle.
This changes everything and means that Facebook and Google will have to rethink their entire income and liability structure. The "Safe Tech Act" goes further and places the burden at trial on the publisher as follows: (B) (c)(1)(A) shall be an affirmative defense to a claim alleging that an interactive computer service provider is a publisher or speaker with respect to speech provided by another information content provider that an interactive computer service provider has a burden of proving by a preponderance of the evidence.
Song fi launches on on March 21st 2021 with all of the game changing reforms highlighted above and its revolutionary MOS-21 Multimedia Operating System that renders a more robust social media and entertainment experience. "I challenges the tech monopolies to adopt my vision of safer policies and procedures and to abandon their destructive and selfish ad model and privacy policies to help heal a hurting world." said Song fi founder Stevie Marco.
