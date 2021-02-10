Song fi Emerges as Industry Leader in Section 230 Social Media Reform with Sweeping New Policies for the Modern Internet

Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google Founders, face major challenges if Section 230 is amended

Investors express concern over how Section 230 reform will effect the stock value of the tech monopolies

This is what "Social Media Gone Wild" looks like and why "Safe Tech Act" legislation sponsored by Mark Warner (D-VA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is in the public interest

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg facing tough questions from Congress on the harmful effects of Facebooks privacy policies and ad model.