3RD CALIFORNIA CENTRAL VALLEY AG TECHNOLOGY SUMMIT TO BE HELD ONLINE MARCH 23 & 24, 2021
Event to Accelerate Innovation in California's Central Valley Agriculture by Highlighting New Technologies and Workforce ReadinessMODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Third Annual Central Valley Ag Technology Summit - this year entitled “Adapt & Thrive” will focus on the changing face of ag technology during the COVID-19 pandemic. This two-day virtual event will bring together local politicians, leaders in the ag and technology industry, and the community to learn more about emerging agriculture technologies in the face of a global pandemic that has affected the industry from production to supply chain.
The General Session is March 23, from 8:30 to 10:30 AM with an opportunity for extended education credits “Irrigation Technology...Making Every Drop Count,” from 10:45 - 11:45 AM, presented by Modesto Junior College and the Stanislaus County Farm Bureau. The Friday program is an extended education session from 8:30 - 10:30 AM called “Effective Pesticide Application,” presented by AgSafe. Building on previous successes, this year’s virtual networking event, “Advancing Ag Technology in the Central Valley,” will take a look at industry insights into key technologies in ag, along with information and resources to deal with the COVID pandemic.
Emily Lawrence, Executive Director of the National Ag Science Center, sees possibilities to offer more information to a wider audience with the event going online. “The transition to a virtual event maximizes the information participants will gain with the restrictions of COVID on an in-person event. The theme of our speakers will focus on giving participants key information around emerging ag technologies in the Central Valley, as well as focusing on available resources to help companies mitigate the effects of COVID in their workplace.”
The agenda for the General Session features a keynote presentation hosted by California State Assemblymembers Heath Flora (representing California’s 12th District) and Robert Rivas (CA 30th District). The event includes targeted panel discussions around innovations in ag technology with leaders in the global ag industry, and breakout sessions with COVID-related practical and applicable resources and strategies for participants.
“Agriculture has been especially hard hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic” states Assemblymember Heath Flora. “We speak with farmers on a daily basis who are looking for ways to lean further into ag technology to help our local farmers and their employees feel safe and secure at work. This event is a great opportunity to learn from others on how they’ve implemented technology, and how they can thrive in the face of the extraordinary challenges they've faced.”
Other featured panel speakers include industry experts from companies such as Ceres Imaging, Stanislaus Farm Bureau, and FieldIn. “In such unusual times, it’s a blessing to have the opportunity to share what’s happening in ag, and how both our local and worldwide ag leaders have used technology to pivot their operations,” exclaimed Stanislaus Farm Bureau Director, Wayne Zipser. “This event is a must for farming operations big and small to gain valuable knowledge on emerging ag technologies, and things we can implement today to be more efficient, safe, and responsible in the midst of the pandemic.”
For more information or to register for the AgTech Summit, please visit:
www.valleyagtech.org
# # #
About AgTech Summit:
The Central Valley’s ag community is uniquely positioned to leverage a huge concentration of food and agriculture knowledge and assets to attract innovators and high-growth companies by creating sharing opportunities like the AgTech Summit, preparing an industry-ready workforce, actively engaging all segments in productive dialogue, and digging into the real challenges in food and agriculture. By continuing the conversation in the ag and technology communities is just the first step in making sure the growth and evolution of the agriculture industry in this area is a model for change across the industry. www.valleyagtech.org
Media Contacts:
Mike Daniel
FCM
mike@finalcutmedia.com
209-605-7228
Tyler Richardson
Opportunity Stanislaus
trichardson@opportunitystanislaus.com
209-652-3131
Mike Daniel
Final Cut Media
+1 844-458-0250
email us here