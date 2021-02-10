Sagon-Phior, Coterie Media and EverForward Digital Announce Newly Formed Agency Partnership
Announcement Marks Coterie Media’s Expansion into the Austin, Texas Marketplace
We’re enthusiastic about bringing the expanded capabilities of this dynamic partnership into the Los Angeles and Austin marketplaces, and beyond.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing and branding agency Sagon-Phior has entered into a collaborative partnership with integrated marketing communications firm Coterie Media and digital marketing group EverForward.
— Carey Warren, CEO Coterie Media
The partnership combines three highly skilled agencies with deep roots in entertainment, lifestyle, technology, B2B, and social impact marketing that use their unique perspectives to create real connections between brands and their consumers. Additional partners joining the newly formed group include software development group SunnyByte and production company Light Source & Imagery.
The announcement comes on the heels of Coterie Media’s expansion into the Austin, Texas marketplace. The move is in response to the business growth associated in the area, along with the need to service clients and partners in the central and eastern U.S.
The partnership of these three storied agencies marks a strategic alignment proposed by EverForward principal Rourke Oakland. “Our companies share the same level of commitment to produce exceptional work for our clients, and our combined expertise perfectly complements one another’s positions in the marketplace,” stated Oakland.
“Sagon-Phior’s commitment to the discipline of Emotional Marketing melds perfectly with brand and content development, PR, and social media as well as a myriad of other creative services this partnership provides,” stated co-founder and CEO Glen Sagon. “Because our collective firms have the same dedication and philosophy regarding the importance of helping our clients grow their business and brands, the future for this partnership is well served.”
“Since our inception, Coterie Media has been about assembling rock star creative teams who excel at building brands and promoting our clients,” stated Coterie Media’s CEO, Carey Warren. “We’re enthusiastic about bringing the expanded capabilities of this dynamic collaboration into the Los Angeles and Austin marketplaces, and beyond.”
Coterie Media is an integrated media, marketing and public relations company that accelerates brands, drives revenue and delivers winning results. From startups to Fortune 500 companies, our team excels at building innovative programs that propel our clients forward. Our work in the integration of media relations, publicity, influencer marketing, events, promotions, celebrity ambassadors, social media, and content development enables us to generate customized, interactive, cohesive, and sustainable campaigns that increase influence and maximize value. For more information, visit www.coteriemedia.com.
Sagon-Phior is a full-service branding and marketing agency that specializes in creating Emotional Marketing campaigns for lifestyle, technology, healthcare, and financial services clients. Feelings drive both human behavior and creative branding, and there is no substitute for a great story. Our exclusive methodologies are used to better understand human motivation, and in turn use those cues to move your brand forward. Greater awareness, deeper brand loyalty and business growth are the measurable outcomes of our strategic process. To find out more, visit https://sagon-phior.com.
Every brand has evolving marketing challenges and opportunities that must be addressed. EverForward Digital helps grow our clients' businesses and brands with unique marketing, digital and creative strategies to stay on top of an ever-changing - and often overwhelming - marketplace. EverForward’s teams work collaboratively with clients to develop powerful branded stories and content, knowledge marketing, websites, and digital marketing across several industries including healthcare, technology, lifestyle, financial services, real estate, entertainment, automotive and consumer packaged goods. Visit https://www.everforward.digital for additional information.
