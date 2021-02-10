York Public Relations Joins the Association for Financial Technology
Crisis PR & brand awareness firm joins esteemed group of technology, data & services organizations aimed to helping FI's succeed in today’s dynamic marketplace
AFT welcomes York Public Relations... They will be a wonderful addition to our membership with their expertise and unique perspective on public relations for financial institutions and fintechs.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- York Public Relations, the nation’s only brand awareness and crisis PR firm dedicated exclusively to financial institutions and fintechs, announced today that it has joined the Association for Financial Technology (AFT).
— Cara Hayward, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Currencycloud
Founded in 1972, AFT is the industry’s premier resource for networking and professional development for companies and executives serving U.S. financial institutions (FI’s), including banks, credit unions, lenders and payment companies.
The organization’s members represent virtually every area of technology, data or services needed to help FI’s succeed in today’s dynamic marketplace. Working within a highly regulated industry and complex vendor landscape, AFT helps members by creating valuable relationships; providing business and industry intelligence; and delivering programs that inform members on issues, trends and forces shaping the industry.
As its newest member, York Public Relations brings a unique perspective to AFT. With a keen understanding of the complexities within the industry along with stringent regulatory guidelines, York Public Relations has the skills and abilities needed to help organizations save and repair their brands. Holding a 100% success rate, the firm works with both fintechs and financial institutions.
"AFT welcomes York Public Relations as the newest member of our association. They will be a wonderful addition to our membership with their expertise and unique perspective on public relations for financial institutions and fintechs,” said Cara Hayward, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Currencycloud, and Director, Membership & Marketing Chair for AFT.
York Public Relation’s services range from crisis PR to brand awareness, and includes its proprietary ēgәlGUARD™ Crisis Drills, a unique mock crisis experience for financial institutions and fintechs, and its ibisShield™ Crisis Press Training, an interactive press training program designed to help organizations respond during a crisis.
“Joining the AFT community is an honor, as they have a long history of excellence,” said Michael Misoyianis, CFO & COO of York Public Relations. “We’re excited to work alongside the industry’s best and to create value for our industry.”
“We are pleased to join such an esteemed organization,” said Mary York, CEO of York Public Relations.
“We look forward to being a part of like-minded companies with the mutual goal of supporting the financial industry.”
###
About York Public Relations
York Public Relations is the nation’s only brand awareness and crisis public relations firm dedicated exclusively to financial institutions and fintechs. The firm serves clients ranging from community banks and credit unions, early- and late-stage fintech startups, and public and privately-held financial technology companies. For more information, please visit www.yorkpublicrelations.com.
Mary York
York Public Relations
+1 800-683-7685
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn