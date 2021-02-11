iWave Announces Strategic Partnership with eTeamSponsor
iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solutions announces new technology partnership with Slate by TechnolutionsCHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iWave has announced a strategic partnership with eTeamSponsor (eTS) to deliver joint solutions leveraging philanthropic data and the power of donor intelligence. iWave’s best-in-class fundraising intel will now be available to eTS clients delivering enhanced fundraising solutions for schools, colleges and universities nationwide.
iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, and eTeamSponsor, the most trusted and easiest to use online fundraising platform will partner in ensuring frontline fundraisers and researchers have the tools to reach the right donors at the right time with the right message.
This new venture will ensure personalized, donor-centric outreach. iWave has revolutionized the fundraising industry by offering the most comprehensive, most customizable, and most trustworthy wealth screening and prospect development platform available.
Together, eTeamSponsor and iWave will deliver philanthropic data and intelligence that enables organizations of all sizes to segment and uncover prospective donors with the greatest capacity, affinity and inclination to donate using eTeamSponsor’s TeamFunder, and FundRaker platforms.
“At iWave, our mission is to provide our clients with the best wealth and philanthropic intelligence” says Mary Cote, VP Product, iWave. That’s why we’re excited to partner with eTeamSponsor to enable nonprofits to find more new donors and use industry-leading intel to amplify their fundraising efforts.”
“We are honored and proud to partner with the premier fundraising enablement company in the market,” says eTeamSponsor CEO Sean Connors. “Post-Pandemic fundraising is changing rapidly and unless you’re thinking differently, learning about what you don’t know and proactively seeking innovation, you’re going to keep your institution from truly advancing. Our goal with iWave is to multiply the intelligence of our clients and Advancement professionals. We’re excited about empowering them with the data to identify and cultivate meaningful conversations yielding innovative ways to add new donors and opportunities, that we feel confident will meet their needs for annual fund growth and capital projects.”
About iWave
Wave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.
About eTeamSponsor
Since 2010, eTS has pioneered an automated crowdfunding solution that has raised over $90 million dollars nationwide. They partner with institutions and connect advancement personnel to the athletic department fundraising projects to create new donor opportunities. The foundation of eTeamSponsor was built by developing relationships with coaches, A.D.’s and fundraising professionals at the high school
