Med Cell Regenerate now offering revolutionary PulseWave therapy as part of their Erectile Dysfunction Relief Program

Leading the way in Men's Sexual Wellness Since 1999, Dr. Paul Williams, D.C. has successfully owned and operated 12 multidisciplinary health clinics. Discovering the amazing regenerative properties of stem cells, exosomes, and peptide therapy, he knew this needed to be available to those who have degeneration.

Med Cell Regenerate is now offering state-of-the-art Shock Wave Therapy to treat erectile dysfunction at no charge for the first treatment, for a limited time.

This solution shows significant results for any suffering from impotence. The technology uses sound and treatments are short. I am thrilled with this non-drug remedy.” — Paul Williams D.C.

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LI-ESWT (Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy) an integrative wellness practice led by sexual wellness expert and leading author Dr. Paul Williams D.C., is proud to announce they have become the exclusive area provider of the Pulse Wave, a drug-free, non-invasive medical procedure designed to treat Erectile Dysfunction.

Pulse Wave therapy, sometimes referred to as shock wave therapy, uses high-frequency acoustic pulse waves to improve any man's sexual performance. As a man ages, the blood vessels that supply the blood needed for good erectile function, begin to collapse or become clogged. Basically, the pulsating waves improve blood flow by opening existing blood vessels and stimulating the growth of new blood vessels. Increased blood flow results in improved sexual performance. Along with repairing age-worn blood vessels, it stimulates the creation of new blood vessels and the rejuvenation of erectile tissue.

Dr. Williams went on to say that the treatment is particularly effective when it is used in conjunction with other alternative male procedures such as the P-shot, which harnesses the power of platelet-rich plasma (PRP). “These two procedures are what we call ‘synergistic,’ meaning that each one enhances the effect of the other. When we combine PRP and Pulse Wave therapies together, we deliver a 'one-two punch,’ that results in even better results!”

At Med Cell Regenerate, we take a multi-step approach. Successful, long-term success with ED treatment is unique for each individual. First, we determine the underlying causes of the patient’s symptoms, which can be due to both mental and physical variants and can be caused by hormonal imbalance, restricted penile blood flow, or anxious emotional state. Once the determination of cause is made, we work with our patients to develop a treatment plan that incorporates one or a combination of therapies such as Pulse Wave Therapy and External Pumps, offering long term sexual health and confidence.

Med Cell Regenerate has been helping many patients in the area by providing non-surgical lasting relief from chronic pain, degeneration, and poor performance with the Pulse XL shock wave system that when used in conjunction with therapeutic exercises, joint injections, trigger point injections, and Exosomes, all create high-quality outcomes. We offer services for sexual wellness, Vitamin B12 and D3 shots, exosomes, peptides, PRP, and Genvisc. We take the time to design the right program we know will work for you because we want you to enjoy life to the fullest.

Med Cell Regenerate is in the Maple Grove area and offers the best-in-class solutions in Minnesota for male impotence and female Sexual Wellness, orthopedic pain, and overall health and wellness. We provide a comprehensive and all-encompassing plan of care specific to the condition and symptoms of each individual with the goal of maximizing the health of each patient.

While very new in the US, this has been used successfully in Europe for years. Med Cell Regenerate is now treating men with the Pulse Wave in their office at 7373 Kirkwood Court North Suite 110B Maple Grove, MN 55369. Contact us to see how Med Cell Regenerate can help you today!