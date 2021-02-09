Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,217 in the last 365 days.

New Vista Solutions Celebrates the One-Year Anniversary of FastTrack

logo

A Customized Product Designed to Help Mortgage Lenders Reduce Closing Costs

AUSTIN, TEXAS, U.S., February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March, 2020, New Vista Solutions (NVS) unveiled FastTrack, a revolutionary mortgage settlement product that significantly reduces closing costs and accelerates the loan approval process for refinance and home equity lenders. As the one-year anniversary of the product launch approaches, New Vista is pleased with the robust response from the lending community.

“Our lender customers were looking for ways to cut costs and accelerate processing time so they could stay competitive in this active refinance and home equity lending environment”, said Jesse Rivera, CEO at NVS. “It looks like we hit a home run with this product.”

FastTrack is a bundle of settlement services that can be customized to fit each lender’s specific needs. The individual products within the bundle are designed to expedite the underwriting process while maintaining compliance with Interagency Guidelines — and, in many cases, cutting the cost of traditional settlement products and services by as much as 70%.

Lenders can choose from a variety of products when customizing the FastTrack bundle. Flood determinations, residential evaluations (with an optional warranty), hybrid appraisals (USPAP compliant) and warranted title searches are some of the options. Recordation can be added to title searches and a warranty can be included on both (FastTrack TSR).

One of the most popular products offered in the bundle is an automated employment, income and asset verification — a big time saver. Home equity lenders can also add a Property Condition Report (PCR) and a Mortgage Loan Report.

Gary Kasper, President at NVS, stated, “The pandemic seemed to create a demand for home improvement and cash-out refinance loans, making that market very competitive. We think the launch of our FastTrack product was timely and brought a valuable solution to the mortgage lending community.”


About New Vista Solutions
New Vista Solutions is a full-service vendor management company for residential and commercial mortgage lenders, offering a suite of compliant, technology-driven settlement services products through a national network of best-in-class service providers. The convenience of ordering multiple settlement products on a single technology platform with a dedicated customer service department reduces costs and turn-around times for mortgage lenders. For more information, visit NewVistaSolutions.com

Jesse Rivera
New Vista Solutions
+1 866-721-9295
jrivera@newvistasolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

New Vista Solutions Celebrates the One-Year Anniversary of FastTrack

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.