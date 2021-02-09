KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES FILES FOR PROVISIONAL US PATENT PROTECTION FOR NEW TYPE OF AIR PURIFICATION DEVICE WITH BUILT-IN DOGECOIN MINING RIG

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, February 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized, proudly announced today a USPTO filing for application for provisional patent protection for a first-ever air purifier with built in Dogecoin mining rig.

CNBC recently reported that Dogecoin is surging after billionaire Elon Musk and other celebrities appeared to back the cryptocurrency on Twitter. The meme-inspired token rallied 37% in 24 hours to a record high of $0.084945 at 10:20 a.m. ET on Monday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. As of 12:25 a.m. ET, Dogecoin was up 18% at a price of $0.08008.

Dogecoin's stellar run has boosted its market value to over $10 billion, making it the No. 10 digital coins on CoinMarketCap's ranking. At its intraday peak, Monday, trading volume in Dogecoin had reached around $16.9 billion in the previous 24 hours.

Dogecoin was created in 2013 and is based on the popular "doge" meme that portrays a Shiba Inu dog alongside multicolored text in comic sans font. The cryptocurrency was initially considered a joke but has gained an army of followers. Retail investors have pumped up Dogecoin's price recently, taking their cue from Musk. The Tesla CEO has tweeted about Dogecoin several times over the years.

More recently, he posted a picture of a fictional "Dogue" magazine — a play on the fashion title "Vogue" — possibly leading to an 800% surge in Dogecoin's price. Other celebrities such as Snoop Dog have joined the fun rebranding himself as Snoop Doge.

Doge Coin community on Reddit has over 1,000,000 members and growing daily.

"Imagine being able to earn Dogecoin inside your AirDoge as it protects you from viruses, bacteria, allergens, dust, and mold 24/7. This patent is designed to cool your built-in Doge Coin mining rig while producing the world's cleanest indoor air for you and your loved ones," commented a member of KNOS's management team. This follows the announcement of our limited edition AirDoge purification system which can be also preordered via https://www.1800safeair.com

About DOGE Coin

Dogecoin (COIN: DOGE) is based on the popular "Doge" Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo. The open-source, decentralized, digital currency was created by Billy Markus from Portland, Oregon, and Jackson Palmer from Sydney, Australia, and was forked from Litecoin in December 2013. Dogecoin's creators envisaged it as a fun, light-hearted cryptocurrency that would have greater appeal beyond the core Bitcoin audience, since it was based on a dog meme. Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted several tweets on social media that Dogecoin is his favorite coin.

How Do You Mine Dogecoin?

Dogecoin differs from Bitcoin's proof-of-work protocol in several ways, one of which is by using Scrypt technology. The altcoin also has a block time of 1 minute, and the total supply is uncapped, which means that there is no limit to the number of Dogecoin that can be mined. You can mine Dogecoin either solo or by joining a mining pool. A Doge miner can mine the digital currency on Windows, Mac, or Linux, and with a GPU. As of 2014, you can also mine Litecoin in the same process of mining Dogecoin, as the processes were merged.

As announced earlier, Kronos will design and manufacture its first batch of the AirDOGE™ limited edition Air purifiers but now also with built in DOGE coin miners. The preorders are available on Kronos website.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

