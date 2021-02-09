ICD Building Automation Expands Distribution of Honeywell Products into California and Hawaii

Expansion Aimed to Deliver Innovative, Healthy and Energy-Efficient Building Products to New Geographic Region

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICD Building Automation , a business unit of Rawson/Industrial Controls, today announced it will be a Honeywell Authorized System Distributor (ASD) in California and Hawaii. ICD Building Automation’s expanded distribution will enable the delivery of Honeywell’s Healthy Building solutions that support smarter, safer and more energy-efficient buildings.

“ICD Building Automation is proud to continue our successful relationship with Honeywell in these new markets,” said David Wilken, vice president of Rawson/Industrial Controls. “We look forward to delivering the latest solutions to help buildings become healthier and safer for occupants today and in the future.”

Honeywell has an integrated set of solutions to help building owners improve the health of their building environments, operate more cleanly and safely, comply with social distancing polices and help reassure occupants that it is safe to return to the workplace. Honeywell's solutions provide building owners with more control over critical health, safety and security factors to encourage sustained compliance with changing building standards, safety guidelines, government-issued regulations and a company's risk management policies. These innovative solutions also provide transparency into a building's health status to its occupants.

Honeywell Healthy Building products and solutions now available through ICD Building Automation include:

Building Automation Systems

HVAC Controllers

Energy Meters

Field Devices

Commercial Thermostats

ICD Building Automation’s complete building automation offerings—including HVAC, combustion, sensors, flow and valves—provide a comprehensive source for HVAC controls. A variety of flame safety controls, pumps, level controls and accessories also work to help boiler rooms operate more efficiently.

ICD Building Automation was named a 2021 Honeywell Building Management Systems Diamond Distributor, an annual distinction which recognizes the top-performing companies in Honeywell’s ASD Program. To qualify as a Honeywell Diamond Distributor, companies must achieve a minimum sales volume during the prior measurement period, provide superior value-added customer services and earn a top-10 score on the Diamond scorecard, which measures both business results, product training, engagement and partnership.

For more information about Honeywell products available through ICD Building Automation, visit industrialcontrolsonline.com .

About ICD Building Automation

ICD Building Automation provides complete solutions—including heating, air conditioning, ventilation, combustion, sensors, flow and valves, as well as complementary equipment. ICD Building Automation partners with the industry’s top manufacturers, and is a Honeywell Diamond Distributor, which recognizes the top-performing companies in Honeywell’s Authorized System Distributors (ASD) program. ICD Building Automation is also a Belimo Platinum Distributor and is supported by a team of experienced application engineers who specialize in preparing and upgrading facilities for the future, and providing customized solutions, technical support and training. ICD Building Automation has a primary coverage area for customers located in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast and now Southwest parts of the United States. Visit Industrialcontrolsonline.com for more information.

