Solarise Africa expands PV footprint in Africa

/EIN News/ -- Kigali, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan-African energy leasing company, Solarise Africa, today announced their expansion into three new countries in Africa after signing a partnership agreement with Centennial Generating Co, a leading turnkey energy services company in the region.

The partnership adds seven projects in Rwanda, spread across education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and agriculture sectors, two additional projects in Zambia and one upcoming project in Uganda, to the Solarise Africa portfolio. This comes after Solarise Africa last year raised $10M in its Series B funding round, bolstering their focus on expansion into Africa.

“The Solarise team is a customer-centric, responsive and predictable partner, which aligns with our company’s approach to working with customers”, said David John Frenkil, Founder and Managing Director of Centennial.

“By partnering with Solarise, we are offering both battery energy storage and solar projects to commercial and industrial facilities. These projects are fully financed with turnkey engineering and asset management services. Centennial’s projects are designed to improve our customers’ profitability, stabilize their power supply and support their commitments to achieving sustainability goals.”

He continued by saying that an example is a portfolio of HIV testing and treatment facilities that uses energy-intensive freezers required for storing vaccines. By using solar and battery energy storage, the customer has reduced power costs while also ensuring the operation of the cold storage for vaccines which support the treatment of over 2,200 at-risk patients every month.

“Our solutions allow business customers to bridge the financing hurdle and reduce dependability on an unstable power grid. This greatly improves up-time and productivity” said Patrik Huber, Co-Founder and Managing Director for East Africa at Solarise Africa.

“One of our new projects power one of the largest commercial buildings in Rwanda. Sustainable energy provides reliable electricity that reduced its power costs by over 50%. That is the kind of impact solar can have and we are proud to help make it happen.”

Solarise Africa is currently active in five countries and plans to significantly expand its portfolio throughout 2021.

About Solarise Africa

Solarise Africa is a pan-African energy leasing company. Through their smart financing solutions, they unlock possibilities and empower their partners to thrive and actively drive Africa’s progress. Solarise Africa works with a selected group of renewable energy solution companies and they collaborate very closely with their partners to provide a range of tailor-made financial solutions for their customers. They offer innovative leasing solutions that require minimal capital expenditure with short payback periods that companies save money. For more information, please visit www.solariseafrica.com

About Centennial

Centennial is a turnkey energy services and financing company with a proven track record in delivering high-quality battery energy storage and solar projects for commercial and industrial facilities in Sub-Saharan Africa. Since 2014, Centennial has financed, designed, installed, operated and maintained projects for customers that include Fortune 500 businesses, publicly-traded companies and other leading organizations. For more information, please visit https://www.centennialgen.com/.

