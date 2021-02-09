Membranes Market Size to Reach USD 10.81 Billion by 2027 | Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Discharge of the Industrial Wastewater and Water Treatment Solutions are Driving the Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key Membranes market participants include Toray Industries, DuPont, Koch Separation Solutions, Hydranautics, Pentair, Lanxess, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Water Solutions, Suez, and Pall Corporation

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global membranes market is projected to reach value of USD 10.81 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.1%, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to increasing need to advance the traditional water treatment technology. Low separation efficiency, strict requirement of water, excessive wastage of water, and high energy consumption by the traditional water treatment technology have driven the use of the advanced membrane technology for treatment of water and wastewater.

The membrane technology has a higher separation coefficient and it is more energy-efficient compared to the traditional water treatment technology. The membrane technology offers immense opportunities in case of “zero-waste” processes, as it enables re-use of the concentrated streams that are produced during water purification. Moreover, sustainability and cost-effectiveness of desalination technologies, such as membrane distillation, reverse osmosis, membrane bioreactor, forward osmosis, and electrodialysis, are driving the demand for the membrane technology among industries and municipalities.

Toray Industries, DuPont, Koch Separation Solutions, Hydranautics, Pentair, Lanxess, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Water Solutions, Suez, and Pall Corporation

In October 2020, Toray Membrane USA Inc. announced that it had entered into a partnership with M | MBR Systems. The collaboration was aimed to deliver innovative membrane bioreactor solutions to municipal and industrial sectors and to upgrade the company’s existing membrane technologies.

The nanofiltration (NF) segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The size of pores of nanofiltration membranes is smaller than those used in ultrafiltration and microfiltration. Nanofiltration membranes are increasingly being used in chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries, which is driving the segment.

The polymeric segment held the largest market share of 64.7% in 2019. Rising need for virus reduction in water has driven the use of polymeric membranes for water and wastewater treatment.

The water & wastewater treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the membranes market in 2019. Increasing adoption of advanced techniques for the treatment of wastewater, such as reverse osmosis, ion exchange, and adsorption, is boosting the use of the membrane technology in the industrial sector.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the most rapid rate during the forecast period. Lack of access to potable water in developing countries has augmented the usage of the membrane technology for water and wastewater treatment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global membranes market in terms of technology, material, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Ultrafiltration (UF) Nanofiltration (NF) Reverse Osmosis (RO) Microfiltration (MF) Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Ceramic Polymeric Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Industrial Processing



Water & Wastewater Treatment

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



