Rita & Alex Hillman Foundation Announces Call for Nursing-Driven Proposals Focused on Addressing Racism and Improving Health

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Racism has been, and remains, the root cause of serious health inequities that unjustly affect communities of color, yet is often underrepresented as a focal point in health philanthropy. The Rita & Alex Hillman Foundation (RAHF) today released a special Request for Proposals (RFP) for the 2021 Hillman Innovations in Care program seeking submissions that specifically address racism and its impact on health.

“Addressing and dismantling racism in its myriad forms—structural, interpersonal, and institutional—is a critical and constructive approach to advancing health equity and improving population health,” said Ahrin Mishan, Executive Director of RAHF. “This special iteration of the Hillman Innovations in Care program is looking for bold, creative interventions that mitigate the effects of racism on health and challenge conventional strategies for delivering quality care to populations affected by racism.”

The Hillman Innovations in Care (HIC) Program was established in 2014 to advance innovative, nursing-driven models of care that target the health and health care needs of groups and communities that have historically struggled against oppression, discrimination, and indifference. These populations include Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), the economically disadvantaged, LGBTQ+ people, people experiencing homelessness, rural populations, and other groups that encounter obstacles to accessing quality health care services. (For more background on HIC, please click here.)

The 2021 HIC program will award two grants of up to $600,000 each, distributed over a 36-month period. Projects are expected to begin January 1, 2022. Find the full RFP here. An informational webinar will be held on February 16, 2021 from 1-2PM ET; if you are interested, please register here. The deadline to submit an HIC RFP application is March 30, 2021.

Who Should Apply

RAHF believes that transformative ideas are as likely to come from community health clinics as from major academic research centers and welcomes applications by investigators from diverse professional backgrounds and from interdisciplinary teams, particularly if they include a nurse as Principal Investigator (PI), co-PI, or co-lead.

ABOUT THE RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION

The Rita & Alex Hillman Foundation’s mission is to improve the lives of patients, families, and communities through nursing-driven innovation. To this end, the Foundation cultivates nurse leaders, supports nursing research, and promotes new models of care that are critical to making the U.S. health care system more patient-centered, accessible, equitable, and affordable. For more information, please visit www.rahf.org.

